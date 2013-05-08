Lamborghini turns 50
A woman puts on a helmet as she stands next to a Lamborghini during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman puts on a helmet as she stands next to a Lamborghini during the sport cars 2012 Super Show in Shanghai, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Lamborghini Murcielago car is displayed in the showroom in downtown Milan, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Paolo Bona
A Lamborghini Murcielago car is displayed in the showroom in downtown Milan, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Paolo Bona
A Lamborghini worker is seen at the Aventador production line in a Lamborghini factory in Sant'agata Bolognese, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
A Lamborghini worker is seen at the Aventador production line in a Lamborghini factory in Sant'agata Bolognese, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
The new Lamborghini Aventador model car is displayed during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. . REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
The new Lamborghini Aventador model car is displayed during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. . REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
The logo of a Lamborghini car is pictured at its showroom in Singapore, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The logo of a Lamborghini car is pictured at its showroom in Singapore, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A worker for Italian car manufacturer Lamborghini works on a Lamborghini Aventador during preparation work for the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A worker for Italian car manufacturer Lamborghini works on a Lamborghini Aventador during preparation work for the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Lamborghini workers are seen on the Aventador production line at a Lamborghini factory in Sant'agata Bolognese, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
Lamborghini workers are seen on the Aventador production line at a Lamborghini factory in Sant'agata Bolognese, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
A model poses next to the new Lamborghini "Reventon" sports car during the Volkswagen car group preview-show ahead of the international car show in Frankfurt, September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A model poses next to the new Lamborghini "Reventon" sports car during the Volkswagen car group preview-show ahead of the international car show in Frankfurt, September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man sells copies of the "Big Issue" next to a Lamborghini car in Covent Garden in central London, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A man sells copies of the "Big Issue" next to a Lamborghini car in Covent Garden in central London, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A Lamborghini Gallardo (R) arrives at an ensuite elevated garage on a 14th floor luxury apartment at the Hamilton Scotts luxury residence in Singapore, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
A Lamborghini Gallardo (R) arrives at an ensuite elevated garage on a 14th floor luxury apartment at the Hamilton Scotts luxury residence in Singapore, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
A Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster waits for a parade to begin before a high-speed demonstration to mark the automaker's 50th anniversary in Miami Beach, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Sullivan
A Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster waits for a parade to begin before a high-speed demonstration to mark the automaker's 50th anniversary in Miami Beach, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Sullivan
The logo of a Lamborghini car is pictured at its showroom in Singapore, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The logo of a Lamborghini car is pictured at its showroom in Singapore, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A Lamborghini car is displayed as a part of Versace home collection 2007 in Milan, April 18 2007. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Lamborghini car is displayed as a part of Versace home collection 2007 in Milan, April 18 2007. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Lamborghini Aventador, a model of which will be used by Dubai police, is displayed, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dubai Police Media office
A Lamborghini Aventador, a model of which will be used by Dubai police, is displayed, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dubai Police Media office
A Lamborghini worker is seen at the Aventador production line in a Lamborghini factory in Sant'agata Bolognese, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
A Lamborghini worker is seen at the Aventador production line in a Lamborghini factory in Sant'agata Bolognese, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
Lamborghini workers are seen on the Aventador production line at a Lamborghini factory in Sant'agata Bolognese, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
Lamborghini workers are seen on the Aventador production line at a Lamborghini factory in Sant'agata Bolognese, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
Lamborghini sports cars park at a car paddock during an event to mark the 50th anniversary of the carmaker in downtown Milan, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Lamborghini sports cars park at a car paddock during an event to mark the 50th anniversary of the carmaker in downtown Milan, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A Lamborghini "Gallardo LP560-4 Polizia" chase car is shown before its donation to the Italian state police by the automaker in Rome, October 24, 2008 REUTERS/Lamborghini
A Lamborghini "Gallardo LP560-4 Polizia" chase car is shown before its donation to the Italian state police by the automaker in Rome, October 24, 2008 REUTERS/Lamborghini
Models pose next to the new Lamborghini "Reventon" sports car during the Volkswagen car group preview-show ahead of the international car show "IAA" in Frankfurt, September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Models pose next to the new Lamborghini "Reventon" sports car during the Volkswagen car group preview-show ahead of the international car show "IAA" in Frankfurt, September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A model poses beside a Lamborghini Murcielago LP 670-4 Superveloce car is displayed during the second media day of the 79th Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 4, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A model poses beside a Lamborghini Murcielago LP 670-4 Superveloce car is displayed during the second media day of the 79th Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 4, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Next Slideshows
Toy Story
Hawkers sell them, children play with them and adults use them to protest – we are talking about toys.
Wrestling for Cinco de Mayo
Lucha libre wrestlers hit the mats in Los Angeles.
Power ping pong
Public figures test their table tennis skills.
NRA's annual meeting
About 70,000 members and 550 vendors attended the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting in Houston, Texas.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.