Pictures | Fri Aug 24, 2012 | 10:10am IST

Lance Armstrong

<p>Lance Armstrong cycles during the eighth stage of the Tour de Suisse from Wetzikon to Liestal June 19, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Files</p>

Lance Armstrong cycles during the eighth stage of the Tour de Suisse from Wetzikon to Liestal June 19, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Files

Friday, August 24, 2012

<p>Lance Armstrong, founder of the LIVESTRONG foundation, takes part in a special session regarding cancer in the developing world during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files</p>

Lance Armstrong, founder of the LIVESTRONG foundation, takes part in a special session regarding cancer in the developing world during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

Friday, August 24, 2012

<p>Lance Armstrong of the U.S. waves on the Champs Elysees in Paris during the final parade of the 97th Tour de France cycling race July 25, 2010. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files</p>

Lance Armstrong of the U.S. waves on the Champs Elysees in Paris during the final parade of the 97th Tour de France cycling race July 25, 2010. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files

Friday, August 24, 2012

<p>Lance Armstrong of the U.S. eats during the 13th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Rodez and Revel, July 17, 2010. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel/Files</p>

Lance Armstrong of the U.S. eats during the 13th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Rodez and Revel, July 17, 2010. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel/Files

Friday, August 24, 2012

<p>A flag showing a portrait of Lance Armstrong of the U.S. flies on the prologue track of the Tour de France cycling race in Rotterdam, July 2, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files</p>

A flag showing a portrait of Lance Armstrong of the U.S. flies on the prologue track of the Tour de France cycling race in Rotterdam, July 2, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files

Friday, August 24, 2012

<p>Lance Armstrong (L) of the U.S signs autographs before a training session during rest day of the Tour de France cycling race July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files </p>

Lance Armstrong (L) of the U.S signs autographs before a training session during rest day of the Tour de France cycling race July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files

Friday, August 24, 2012

<p>Lance Armstrong of the U.S. (L) kisses his girlfriend Anna Hansen after the final 21st stage of the 96th Tour de France cycling race between Montereau-Fault-Yonne and Paris July 26, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files</p>

Lance Armstrong of the U.S. (L) kisses his girlfriend Anna Hansen after the final 21st stage of the 96th Tour de France cycling race between Montereau-Fault-Yonne and Paris July 26, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files

Friday, August 24, 2012

<p>Lance Armstrong cycles on a cobblestone road during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Wanze and Arenberg-Porte Du Hainaut, July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Joel Saget/Pool/Files</p>

Lance Armstrong cycles on a cobblestone road during the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Wanze and Arenberg-Porte Du Hainaut, July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Joel Saget/Pool/Files

Friday, August 24, 2012

<p>Lance Armstrong of the U.S. cycles during the prologue of the Tour de Suisse cycling race in Lugano June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Files</p>

Lance Armstrong of the U.S. cycles during the prologue of the Tour de Suisse cycling race in Lugano June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Files

Friday, August 24, 2012

<p>Cyclist Lance Armstrong (R) and girlfriend, singer Sheryl Crow, pose as they arrive as guests for the premiere of the new comedy film "Meet the Fockers" in Los Angeles December 16, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser FP/CN/Files</p>

Cyclist Lance Armstrong (R) and girlfriend, singer Sheryl Crow, pose as they arrive as guests for the premiere of the new comedy film "Meet the Fockers" in Los Angeles December 16, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser FP/CN/Files

Friday, August 24, 2012

<p>Lance Armstrong of the United States, the first six-time winner of the Tour de France cycling classic, kisses his girlfriend, U.S. singer Sheryl Crow, after the 20th and final stage of the Tour in Paris, July 25, 2004. </p>

Lance Armstrong of the United States, the first six-time winner of the Tour de France cycling classic, kisses his girlfriend, U.S. singer Sheryl Crow, after the 20th and final stage of the Tour in Paris, July 25, 2004.

Friday, August 24, 2012

<p>Lance Armstrong (R) and Saxo Bank's team rider Fabian Cancellara (L) of Switzerland cycles during the third stage of the Tour de Suisse from Sierre to Schwarzenburg June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Files</p>

Lance Armstrong (R) and Saxo Bank's team rider Fabian Cancellara (L) of Switzerland cycles during the third stage of the Tour de Suisse from Sierre to Schwarzenburg June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Files

Friday, August 24, 2012

