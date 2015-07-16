Lance back on tour

Cyclist Lance Armstrong of the U.S. (C) cycles with a team of riders as he takes part in Geoff Thomas's 'One Day Ahead' charity event during a stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Muret to Rodez, France, July 16, 2015. Disgraced...more

Cyclist Lance Armstrong of the U.S. (C) cycles with a team of riders as he takes part in Geoff Thomas's 'One Day Ahead' charity event during a stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Muret to Rodez, France, July 16, 2015. Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong made a low key return to the Tour de France when the American cancer survivor set off on a charity ride that follows the route of this year's race. REUTERS/Fred Lancelot

Close