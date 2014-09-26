Land of the Turkana
A Turkana woman carrying a load on her head stands by donkeys as she and her family relocate to another place in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana girl and other children stand by a hut in Napak village in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 25, 2014. The Ilemi Triangle is a disputed region in East Africa, claimed by South Sudan and Kenya,...more
A sick Turkana man lies inside his hut in Napak village in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana boy herds cows as he carries a rifle in north western Kenya near the town of Kibish inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana woman and children bathe in a hot spring pool in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A sick Turkana child sleeps inside a basket on a donkey as his family relocates to another place due to insecurity in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana man shows his traditional bracelet which can also be used for self defense and to cut meat in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana man looks on as he hangs fish to dry at a fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana man walks by drying fish at a fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana boy stands inside a hut in Napak village in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana man hangs fish to dry at a fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana woman and a child sit by a hut in Napak village in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana man shows a part of a Nile Perch being dried at a fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana man carrying a weapon herds his goats in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Turkana men unload freshly caught Nile Perches from a boat at a fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Turkana children stand by a hut in Napak village in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana man looks on as he hangs fish to dry at a fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana man sleeps on the western shore of Lake Turkana close to Todonyang near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya on September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Dried fishes are pictured at a Turkana fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana woman stands by a hut in Napak village in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Turkana women and children sit by a hut in Napak village in northwestern Kenya inside the Turkana region of the Ilemy Triangle September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Turkana boy is pictured at a fishing camp on the western shore of Lake Turkana, close to Todonyang, near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northern Kenya September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
