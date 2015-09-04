Edition:
Landed on Lesbos

A woman removes the lifejacket from a baby moments after Syrian refugees arrived on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 4, 2015. Help can't come soon enough for the mayor of Lesbos' main town, who on Friday made a public plea for aid and for Athens to declare a state of emergency on the island. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A woman removes the lifejacket from a baby moments after Syrian refugees arrived on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 4, 2015. Help can't come soon enough for the mayor of Lesbos' main town, who on Friday made a public plea for aid and for Athens to declare a state of emergency on the island. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Life jackets, deflated dinghies and life tubes left behind by refugees and migrants are seen on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 4, 2015. "For four months now I have been saying that I am holding a bomb in my hands and the fuse is slowly burning," Spyros Galinos, mayor of Mytilini told state TV ERT. "Two days ago I sent a letter asking to declare the island in a state of emergency. Today I am asking the prime minister for immediate relief measures, the situation has become unmanageable." REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Life jackets, deflated dinghies and life tubes left behind by refugees and migrants are seen on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 4, 2015. "For four months now I have been saying that I am holding a bomb in my hands and the fuse is slowly burning," Spyros Galinos, mayor of Mytilini told state TV ERT. "Two days ago I sent a letter asking to declare the island in a state of emergency. Today I am asking the prime minister for immediate relief measures, the situation has become unmanageable." REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Afghan refugee child Elias, 2, from Kabul wears a thermal blanket moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 4, 2015. Conditions for refugees on the islands have been criticized in the past, including by the United Nations' refugee agency. On Friday, Amnesty International said it had witnessed a violent attack on the refugees in Kos, by 15-25 people wielding bats and shouting abuse. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Afghan refugee child Elias, 2, from Kabul wears a thermal blanket moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 4, 2015. Conditions for refugees on the islands have been criticized in the past, including by the United Nations' refugee agency. On Friday, Amnesty International said it had witnessed a violent attack on the refugees in Kos, by 15-25 people wielding bats and shouting abuse. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Syrian refugees arrive on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 4, 2015. A ship carrying 2,493 migrants collected from various Greek islands arrived in Athens earlier on Friday. "It is a very difficult trip," said Mohad, a 27-year-old refugee from Damascus. "We were very hungry and thirsty on the Farmakonisi island. Actually we are suffering from a lot of things. But we hope to arrive to specific area like Germany or Sweden or any country protect us, OK?" REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Syrian refugees arrive on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 4, 2015. A ship carrying 2,493 migrants collected from various Greek islands arrived in Athens earlier on Friday. "It is a very difficult trip," said Mohad, a 27-year-old refugee from Damascus. "We were very hungry and thirsty on the Farmakonisi island. Actually we are suffering from a lot of things. But we hope to arrive to specific area like Germany or Sweden or any country protect us, OK?" REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Syrian refugees stage a sit-in, asking for transportation for the nearly 50 km route to the city of Mytilene, their main destination after arriving on dinghies on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 4, 2015. About 200 unregistered migrants trying to board a ship scuffled with police and coastguard officials on the Greek island of Lesbos on Friday, with television footage showing migrants throwing stones at police. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Syrian refugees stage a sit-in, asking for transportation for the nearly 50 km route to the city of Mytilene, their main destination after arriving on dinghies on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 4, 2015. About 200 unregistered migrants trying to board a ship scuffled with police and coastguard officials on the Greek island of Lesbos on Friday, with television footage showing migrants throwing stones at police. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A local (L) gestures to Syrian refugees on a dinghy approaching the shores of the Greek island of Lesbos, September 4, 2015. The clashes erupted as senior European Union officials visiting Greece promised more help to countries on the frontline of a migrant crisis that has seen hundreds of people, many fleeing war and poverty, arriving on Greek shores every day. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A local (L) gestures to Syrian refugees on a dinghy approaching the shores of the Greek island of Lesbos, September 4, 2015. The clashes erupted as senior European Union officials visiting Greece promised more help to countries on the frontline of a migrant crisis that has seen hundreds of people, many fleeing war and poverty, arriving on Greek shores every day. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Refugees and migrants line up for a registration procedure at the port on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 2, 2015. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) says 1,500-2,000 are taking the route through Greece, Macedonia and Serbia to Hungary every day and that there is "a real possibility" the flow could rise to 3,000 daily. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
Refugees and migrants line up for a registration procedure at the port on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 2, 2015. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) says 1,500-2,000 are taking the route through Greece, Macedonia and Serbia to Hungary every day and that there is "a real possibility" the flow could rise to 3,000 daily. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A Syrian refugee hugs his daughter moments after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A Syrian refugee hugs his daughter moments after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Syrian refugees raise their hands to the sky while praying, moments after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Syrian refugees raise their hands to the sky while praying, moments after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A migrant woman and a baby sleep inside a tent next to the wave breaker of the port of the Greek island of Lesbos, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
A migrant woman and a baby sleep inside a tent next to the wave breaker of the port of the Greek island of Lesbos, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A young man collapses as he lines up with other migrants for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A young man collapses as he lines up with other migrants for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A migrant collapses as migrants line up for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A migrant collapses as migrants line up for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A Syrian refugee holds a boy moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A Syrian refugee holds a boy moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A Syrian refugee from Aleppo holds his one-month-old daughter moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A Syrian refugee from Aleppo holds his one-month-old daughter moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Two young men collapse as they line up with other migrants for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Two young men collapse as they line up with other migrants for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A migrant who had collapsed in the heat is carried away on a stretcher at the port of the Greek island of Lesbos, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
A migrant who had collapsed in the heat is carried away on a stretcher at the port of the Greek island of Lesbos, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Migrants crowd around as they line up for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants crowd around as they line up for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A baby cries as migrants line up for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A baby cries as migrants line up for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Migrants crowd around as they line up for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Migrants crowd around as they line up for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Syrian refugees jump off a dinghy as they arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Syrian refugees jump off a dinghy as they arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
