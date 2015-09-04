Landed on Lesbos

Life jackets, deflated dinghies and life tubes left behind by refugees and migrants are seen on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 4, 2015. "For four months now I have been saying that I am holding a bomb in my hands and the fuse is...more

Life jackets, deflated dinghies and life tubes left behind by refugees and migrants are seen on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 4, 2015. "For four months now I have been saying that I am holding a bomb in my hands and the fuse is slowly burning," Spyros Galinos, mayor of Mytilini told state TV ERT. "Two days ago I sent a letter asking to declare the island in a state of emergency. Today I am asking the prime minister for immediate relief measures, the situation has become unmanageable." REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

