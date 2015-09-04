Landed on Lesbos
A woman removes the lifejacket from a baby moments after Syrian refugees arrived on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 4, 2015. Help can't come soon enough for the mayor of Lesbos' main town, who on Friday made a public plea for aid...more
Life jackets, deflated dinghies and life tubes left behind by refugees and migrants are seen on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 4, 2015. "For four months now I have been saying that I am holding a bomb in my hands and the fuse is...more
Afghan refugee child Elias, 2, from Kabul wears a thermal blanket moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 4, 2015. Conditions for refugees on the islands have been criticized in the past, including by the United...more
Syrian refugees arrive on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 4, 2015. A ship carrying 2,493 migrants collected from various Greek islands arrived in Athens earlier on Friday. "It is a very difficult trip," said Mohad, a 27-year-old...more
Syrian refugees stage a sit-in, asking for transportation for the nearly 50 km route to the city of Mytilene, their main destination after arriving on dinghies on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 4, 2015. About 200 unregistered migrants trying...more
A local (L) gestures to Syrian refugees on a dinghy approaching the shores of the Greek island of Lesbos, September 4, 2015. The clashes erupted as senior European Union officials visiting Greece promised more help to countries on the frontline of a...more
Refugees and migrants line up for a registration procedure at the port on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 2, 2015. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) says 1,500-2,000 are taking the route through Greece, Macedonia and Serbia to...more
A Syrian refugee hugs his daughter moments after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Syrian refugees raise their hands to the sky while praying, moments after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A migrant woman and a baby sleep inside a tent next to the wave breaker of the port of the Greek island of Lesbos, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A young man collapses as he lines up with other migrants for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A migrant collapses as migrants line up for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A Syrian refugee holds a boy moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A Syrian refugee from Aleppo holds his one-month-old daughter moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Two young men collapse as they line up with other migrants for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A migrant who had collapsed in the heat is carried away on a stretcher at the port of the Greek island of Lesbos, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Migrants crowd around as they line up for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A baby cries as migrants line up for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Migrants crowd around as they line up for a registration procedure at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Syrian refugees jump off a dinghy as they arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Next Slideshows
Babe in arms
The children of migrants make the treacherous journey in the arms of their family.
The family of Aylan Kurdi
The grieving family of two Syrian toddlers who drowned with their mother and several other migrants as they tried to reach Greece.
Pictures of the month: August
Our top photos from the month of August.
China's massive military parade
China held its biggest display of military might in a parade to commemorate victory over Japan in World War Two.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.