Landmark Stonewall Inn
Members of the National Park Service adjust a banner in the front of The Stonewall Inn ahead of a ceremony officially designating it and Christopher Park as part of the Stonewall National Monument in the Manhattan borough of New York, June 27, 2016....more
A man poses for a friend's photograph near a memorial to the victims of the Orlando shooting, outside the Stonewall Inn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma (3rd-R) poses with survivors of the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting aboard The Stonewall Inn float before the start of the annual NYC Pride parade in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Women kiss each other as people celebrate outside the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood after the Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry, handing a historic triumph to the...more
People visit a makeshift memorial to remember the victims of the mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, in Christopher Park outside the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Patrons watch coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the Defense of Marriage Act at the Stonewall Inn in New York June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man plays music as people celebrate inside the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Men embrace as people celebrate inside the Stonewall Inn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Patrons celebrate as they watch coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the Defense of Marriage Act at the Stonewall Inn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A bartender works inside of the Stonewall Inn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Patrons smoke outside the front window of the Stonewall Inn. The Stonewall Inn became an instant gay rights symbol when riots spontaneously erupted on June 28, 1969 following a police raid at the Greenwich Village tavern known for serving a gay...more
Carlotta Gurl, a drag performer from Vancouver, British Columbia, celebrates in a wedding dress outside the Stonewall Inn, following the announcement that the U.S. Supreme Court had ruled that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right...more
People pose for photos in front of the Stonewall Inn before the start of Pride Week activities. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People embrace and cheer as they join a crowd celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the Defense of Marriage Act outside the Stonewall Inn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Men toast as people celebrate outside the Stonewall Inn, late in the night in the Greenwich Village neighborhood. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People lining the streets cheer in front of the Stonewall Inn as they watch the Gay Pride Parade. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Two women hold each other at a vigil outside The Stonewall Inn on Christopher Street, considered by some as the center of New York State's gay rights movement, following the shooting massacre at Orlando's Pulse nightclub. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
People cheer revelers while they march in front of Stonewall Inn during the annual Gay Pride parade. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Patrons talk near the front window of the Stonewall Inn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A crowd gathers to listen to speakers near the Stonewall Inn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
