Pictures | Wed Apr 5, 2017 | 2:25am IST

Landslide devastates Colombia

A rescuer looks for bodies in a destroyed area after flooding and mudslides, caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Rescuers look for bodies in a destroyed area after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
A woman walks with her daughter in a shelter for people who became homeless after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
People walk in a destroyed area after flooding and mudslides, caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Aerial view of the mountain where the landslide originated after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Aerial view of a neighborhood destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
People remove debris from a destroyed street after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
New coffins for reburials, are seen in a cemetery after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Rescue members recover a body in a house after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Women cry next to a coffin in the cemetery after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Rescue members look for bodies in a house after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A man walks on a street destroyed after flooding and mudslides, caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
People walk in a destroyed area after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
A woman is seen on a destroyed street after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
A woman cries as she identifies her daughter's body after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains in Villagarzon. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
People walk on a street destroyed after flooding and mudslides, caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
People recover their belongings after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains, leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
People recover their belongings after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains, leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
A woman walks with her daughter on a street destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
A dog is seen on a street destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Rescuers walk in the river with chainsaws after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
A man looks at a destroyed area, after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Men try to recover a motorcycle on a street destroyed after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
A woman faints after identifying the body of a family member, after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains, leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
A man looks at a street destroyed after flooding and mudslides, caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
A man walks among the ruins after flooding and mudslides, caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
People wait to recognize the bodies of their relatives in the cemetery after flooding and mudslides, caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
An excavator works by taking stones from the river, after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains, leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Rescuers look for bodies in a destroyed area, after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
A man walks among the ruins after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
A man looks at a destroyed area after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
A man searches for his belongings after heavy rains caused several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads in Mocoa. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
