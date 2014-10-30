Landslide in Sri Lanka
A man carrying a suitcase crosses a muddy slope at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A man searches with his bare hands on a muddy slope at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A man searches at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A man stands on a destroyed tree at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Members of a military rescue team search at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Members of a military rescue team conduct a search at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Members of a military rescue team conduct a search at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A group of men stand above the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Villagers gather at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Rescue workers use a bulldozer to push a rock past a destroyed building at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Rescue team members conduct a search at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Members of a military rescue team stand near stacks of shovels and hoes at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Villagers carry a dead body after a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation in Badulla October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers engage in search and rescue to uncover survivors and dead bodies from the site of landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation in Badulla October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue teams from the Sri Lankan military engage in rescue operation work at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation in Badulla October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
