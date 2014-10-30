Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 30, 2014 | 2:25pm IST

Landslide in Sri Lanka

A man carrying a suitcase crosses a muddy slope at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man carrying a suitcase crosses a muddy slope at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A man carrying a suitcase crosses a muddy slope at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
1 / 15
A man searches with his bare hands on a muddy slope at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man searches with his bare hands on a muddy slope at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A man searches with his bare hands on a muddy slope at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
2 / 15
A man searches at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man searches at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A man searches at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
3 / 15
A man stands on a destroyed tree at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man stands on a destroyed tree at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A man stands on a destroyed tree at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
4 / 15
Members of a military rescue team search at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Members of a military rescue team search at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Members of a military rescue team search at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
5 / 15
Members of a military rescue team conduct a search at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Members of a military rescue team conduct a search at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Members of a military rescue team conduct a search at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
6 / 15
Members of a military rescue team conduct a search at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Members of a military rescue team conduct a search at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Members of a military rescue team conduct a search at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
7 / 15
A group of men stand above the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A group of men stand above the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A group of men stand above the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
8 / 15
Villagers gather at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Villagers gather at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Villagers gather at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
9 / 15
Rescue workers use a bulldozer to push a rock past a destroyed building at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Rescue workers use a bulldozer to push a rock past a destroyed building at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Rescue workers use a bulldozer to push a rock past a destroyed building at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
10 / 15
Rescue team members conduct a search at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Rescue team members conduct a search at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Rescue team members conduct a search at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
11 / 15
Members of a military rescue team stand near stacks of shovels and hoes at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Members of a military rescue team stand near stacks of shovels and hoes at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Members of a military rescue team stand near stacks of shovels and hoes at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation near Haldummulla October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
12 / 15
Villagers carry a dead body after a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation in Badulla October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Villagers carry a dead body after a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation in Badulla October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Villagers carry a dead body after a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation in Badulla October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 15
Villagers engage in search and rescue to uncover survivors and dead bodies from the site of landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation in Badulla October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Villagers engage in search and rescue to uncover survivors and dead bodies from the site of landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation in Badulla October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Villagers engage in search and rescue to uncover survivors and dead bodies from the site of landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation in Badulla October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 15
Rescue teams from the Sri Lankan military engage in rescue operation work at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation in Badulla October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue teams from the Sri Lankan military engage in rescue operation work at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation in Badulla October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Rescue teams from the Sri Lankan military engage in rescue operation work at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation in Badulla October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Raqqa: The Islamic State capital

Raqqa: The Islamic State capital

Next Slideshows

Raqqa: The Islamic State capital

Raqqa: The Islamic State capital

Deep in Syria is the city of Raqqa, considered the de facto capital of Islamic State.

29 Oct 2014
NASA rocket explodes

NASA rocket explodes

An unmanned Antares rocket explodes seconds after lift off in Virginia.

29 Oct 2014
Hawaii's creeping lava

Hawaii's creeping lava

Lava from the Kilauea volcano moves toward inhabited areas.

29 Oct 2014
Funeral in Canada

Funeral in Canada

Thousands line the streets for the funeral of Corporal Nathan Cirillo.

29 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast