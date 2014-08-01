Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 1, 2014 | 6:55pm IST

Landslide near Pune

A man weeps for his relatives who were killed in a landslide, outside a hospital at Malin village in Maharashtra August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Friday, August 01, 2014
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel clear the debris from the site of a landslide at Malin village in Maharashtra August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Friday, August 01, 2014
Relatives of the victims who were killed in a landslide weep as they walk in Malin village, in Maharashtra August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Friday, August 01, 2014
A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel stands at the site of a landslide at Malin village in Maharashtra August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Friday, August 01, 2014
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel stand at the site of a landslide at Malin village in Maharashtra August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Friday, August 01, 2014
A woman weeps for her family members who were killed in a landslide at Malin village in Maharashtra August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Friday, August 01, 2014
A woman weeps for her family members, who were killed in a landslide, at Malin village in Maharashtra August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Friday, August 01, 2014
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel carry the body of a victim from the site of a landslide at Malin village, in Maharashtra, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Friday, August 01, 2014
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel clear the debris from the site of a landslide at Malin village in Maharashtra July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Friday, August 01, 2014
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel clear the debris as onlookers watch at the site of a landslide at Malin village in Maharashtra July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Friday, August 01, 2014
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel carry stretchers at the site of a landslide at Malin village in Maharashtra July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Friday, August 01, 2014
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel carry the body of a victim from the site of a landslide at Malin village, in Maharashtra July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Friday, August 01, 2014
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel carry the body of a victim from the site of a landslide at Malin village, in Maharashtra July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Friday, August 01, 2014
A rescue worker searches for survivors at the site of a landslide at Malin village in Maharashtra July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Friday, August 01, 2014
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel carry the body of a victim from the site of a landslide as it rains at Malin village, in Maharashtra July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Friday, August 01, 2014
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel clear the debris from the site of a landslide at Malin village, in Maharashtra July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 01, 2014
A resident looks at the debris of her damaged house after a landslide at Malin village in Maharashtra July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 01, 2014
Rescue workers and volunteers clear the debris from the site of a landslide at Malin village in Maharashtra July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 01, 2014
