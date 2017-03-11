Landslide win for BJP in Elections 2017
Amit Shah (C), president of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), gestures as he celebrates with party supporters after learning of the initial poll results inside the party headquarters in New Delhi, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the initial poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrates after learning of the initial poll results at the party headquarters in Bengaluru, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the initial poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Amit Shah (C), president of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gestures as he celebrates with party supporters after learning of the initial poll results inside the party headquarters in New Delhi, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the initial poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the initial poll results outside the party headquarters in Kolkata, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrates after learning of the initial poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the initial poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrates after learning of the initial poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the initial poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of India�s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the initial poll results at the party headquarters in Lucknow, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Supporters of India�s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the initial poll results at the party headquarters in Lucknow, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the initial poll results at the party headquarters in Lucknow, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the initial poll results at the party headquarters in Guwahati March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrates after learning of the initial poll results outside the party headquarters in Kolkata, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Soldiers stand guard outside the counting center on the results day of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Election officials carry electronic voting machines (EVMs) as they arrive to count votes of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections at a counting center in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
