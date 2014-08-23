Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Aug 23, 2014 | 7:35am IST

Landslides hit Hiroshima

A police officer searches for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A police officer searches for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, August 23, 2014
A police officer searches for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
1 / 25
Damaged cars and a house are seen at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Damaged cars and a house are seen at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, August 23, 2014
Damaged cars and a house are seen at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
2 / 25
A police officer searches for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A police officer searches for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, August 23, 2014
A police officer searches for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
3 / 25
A damaged car is seen next to graves at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A damaged car is seen next to graves at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, August 23, 2014
A damaged car is seen next to graves at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
4 / 25
Fire fighters and Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Fire fighters and Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, August 23, 2014
Fire fighters and Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
5 / 25
A police officer searches for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A police officer searches for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, August 23, 2014
A police officer searches for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
6 / 25
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors in the rain at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors in the rain at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, August 23, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors in the rain at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
7 / 25
A female journalist stands at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A female journalist stands at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, August 23, 2014
A female journalist stands at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
8 / 25
Police officers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Police officers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, August 23, 2014
Police officers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
9 / 25
A local resident stands on rubble at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A local resident stands on rubble at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, August 23, 2014
A local resident stands on rubble at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
10 / 25
A Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldier searches for survivors at dusk at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldier searches for survivors at dusk at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, August 23, 2014
A Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldier searches for survivors at dusk at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
11 / 25
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and police officers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014.REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and police officers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014.REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, August 23, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and police officers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014.REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
12 / 25
Local residents remove mud at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Local residents remove mud at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, August 23, 2014
Local residents remove mud at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
13 / 25
Local residents walk under a fallen power pole at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Local residents walk under a fallen power pole at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, August 23, 2014
Local residents walk under a fallen power pole at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
14 / 25
Fire-fighters gather as they search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Fire-fighters gather as they search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, August 23, 2014
Fire-fighters gather as they search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
15 / 25
A local resident throws a bucket of water from a house at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A local resident throws a bucket of water from a house at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, August 23, 2014
A local resident throws a bucket of water from a house at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
16 / 25
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and police officers carry the body of a victim in a plastic bag at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and police officers carry the body of a victim in a plastic bag at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, August 23, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers and police officers carry the body of a victim in a plastic bag at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
17 / 25
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, August 23, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
18 / 25
A dog takes a rest under a destroyed house at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A dog takes a rest under a destroyed house at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, August 23, 2014
A dog takes a rest under a destroyed house at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
19 / 25
Damaged houses and cars are seen at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Damaged houses and cars are seen at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, August 23, 2014
Damaged houses and cars are seen at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
20 / 25
A Japan Self-Defense Force soldier searches for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A Japan Self-Defense Force soldier searches for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, August 23, 2014
A Japan Self-Defense Force soldier searches for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
21 / 25
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers search for survivors at the site of a landslide at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers search for survivors at the site of a landslide at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, August 23, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers search for survivors at the site of a landslide at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
22 / 25
A destroyed car is seen at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A destroyed car is seen at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, August 23, 2014
A destroyed car is seen at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
23 / 25
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, August 23, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
24 / 25
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Saturday, August 23, 2014
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

23 Aug 2014
Russian convoy enters Ukraine

Russian convoy enters Ukraine

Russian convoy crosses the border into eastern Ukraine.

22 Aug 2014
Hamas executes 'collaborators'

Hamas executes 'collaborators'

Hamas militants kill seven suspected collaborators with Israel in a public execution.

22 Aug 2014
Containing Ebola in Monrovia

Containing Ebola in Monrovia

Liberia quarantines remote villages at the epicenter of the virus, evoking the "plague villages" of medieval Europe.

22 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures