Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Feb 6, 2012 | 11:55pm IST

Lantern festival

<p>A man sets up fireworks to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Beijing, February 6, 2012. The Lantern Festival occurs on the 15th day of the Chinese Lunar New Year and marks the end of the Spring Festival. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang </p>

A man sets up fireworks to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Beijing, February 6, 2012. The Lantern Festival occurs on the 15th day of the Chinese Lunar New Year and marks the end of the Spring Festival. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

Monday, February 06, 2012

A man sets up fireworks to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Beijing, February 6, 2012. The Lantern Festival occurs on the 15th day of the Chinese Lunar New Year and marks the end of the Spring Festival. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

Close
1 / 20
<p>A couple looks at lanterns ahead of the Lantern Festival at Yu Yuan Garden in downtown Shanghai February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

A couple looks at lanterns ahead of the Lantern Festival at Yu Yuan Garden in downtown Shanghai February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, February 06, 2012

A couple looks at lanterns ahead of the Lantern Festival at Yu Yuan Garden in downtown Shanghai February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
2 / 20
<p>A dragon dance is performed amid fireworks during a Lantern Festival celebration in Suining, Sichuan province February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A dragon dance is performed amid fireworks during a Lantern Festival celebration in Suining, Sichuan province February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, February 06, 2012

A dragon dance is performed amid fireworks during a Lantern Festival celebration in Suining, Sichuan province February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 20
<p>People hold up lamps to pray for good fortune during a Lantern Festival activity at a Buddhist temple in Emei, Sichuan province, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

People hold up lamps to pray for good fortune during a Lantern Festival activity at a Buddhist temple in Emei, Sichuan province, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, February 06, 2012

People hold up lamps to pray for good fortune during a Lantern Festival activity at a Buddhist temple in Emei, Sichuan province, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
4 / 20
<p>A folk performer with his face painted to appear as knife cuts, and wearing a knife prop on his head, takes part in a "Blood Shehuo" parade to celebrate the Lantern Festival on the last day of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at Chisha village in Baoji, Shaanxi province February 6, 2012. "Shehuo" is common name of Chinese traditional activities consisting of folk performances in Northern China. The "Blood Shehuo" performers wear facial makeup to appear as being pierced by objects including axes, scissors and knives, featuring scenes of horror in traditional stories like Water Margin. This activity is held only in Baoji county and performed only during leap years. REUTERS/Rooney Chen </p>

A folk performer with his face painted to appear as knife cuts, and wearing a knife prop on his head, takes part in a "Blood Shehuo" parade to celebrate the Lantern Festival on the last day of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at Chisha...more

Monday, February 06, 2012

A folk performer with his face painted to appear as knife cuts, and wearing a knife prop on his head, takes part in a "Blood Shehuo" parade to celebrate the Lantern Festival on the last day of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at Chisha village in Baoji, Shaanxi province February 6, 2012. "Shehuo" is common name of Chinese traditional activities consisting of folk performances in Northern China. The "Blood Shehuo" performers wear facial makeup to appear as being pierced by objects including axes, scissors and knives, featuring scenes of horror in traditional stories like Water Margin. This activity is held only in Baoji county and performed only during leap years. REUTERS/Rooney Chen

Close
5 / 20
<p>Local residents burn incense and offerings as they pray for good fortune outside Dafo Temple on the Lantern Festival, the last day of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, in Zhengding County, Hebei province, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Local residents burn incense and offerings as they pray for good fortune outside Dafo Temple on the Lantern Festival, the last day of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, in Zhengding County, Hebei province, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee more

Monday, February 06, 2012

Local residents burn incense and offerings as they pray for good fortune outside Dafo Temple on the Lantern Festival, the last day of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, in Zhengding County, Hebei province, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
6 / 20
<p>A lion dance performs amid residents during a celebration of Lantern Festival at Chisha village in Baoji, Shaanxi province February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Rooney Chen </p>

A lion dance performs amid residents during a celebration of Lantern Festival at Chisha village in Baoji, Shaanxi province February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Rooney Chen

Monday, February 06, 2012

A lion dance performs amid residents during a celebration of Lantern Festival at Chisha village in Baoji, Shaanxi province February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Rooney Chen

Close
7 / 20
<p>A local woman prays for good fortune as people burn incense and offerings outside Dafo Temple on the Lantern Festival, the last day of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, in Zhengding County, Hebei province, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A local woman prays for good fortune as people burn incense and offerings outside Dafo Temple on the Lantern Festival, the last day of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, in Zhengding County, Hebei province, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee more

Monday, February 06, 2012

A local woman prays for good fortune as people burn incense and offerings outside Dafo Temple on the Lantern Festival, the last day of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, in Zhengding County, Hebei province, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
8 / 20
<p>A man dressed as a Chinese traditional woman walks on stilts during a folk art performance celebrating the Lantern Festival on the last day of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Zhengding County, Hebei province, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A man dressed as a Chinese traditional woman walks on stilts during a folk art performance celebrating the Lantern Festival on the last day of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Zhengding County, Hebei province, February 6, 2012....more

Monday, February 06, 2012

A man dressed as a Chinese traditional woman walks on stilts during a folk art performance celebrating the Lantern Festival on the last day of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Zhengding County, Hebei province, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
9 / 20
<p>A woman holds burning incense sticks to pray for good fortune during a rainy Lantern Festival on the last day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Jing'an Temple in Shanghai February 6, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

A woman holds burning incense sticks to pray for good fortune during a rainy Lantern Festival on the last day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Jing'an Temple in Shanghai February 6, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, February 06, 2012

A woman holds burning incense sticks to pray for good fortune during a rainy Lantern Festival on the last day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Jing'an Temple in Shanghai February 6, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
10 / 20
<p>A local resident burns offerings as he prays for good fortune at Dafo temple on the eve of the Lantern Festival, the last day of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, in Zhengding County, Hebei province, February 5 , 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A local resident burns offerings as he prays for good fortune at Dafo temple on the eve of the Lantern Festival, the last day of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, in Zhengding County, Hebei province, February 5 , 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, February 06, 2012

A local resident burns offerings as he prays for good fortune at Dafo temple on the eve of the Lantern Festival, the last day of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, in Zhengding County, Hebei province, February 5 , 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
11 / 20
<p>A man holds his daughter as they walk in an area decorated with lanterns ahead of the Lantern Festival at Yu Yuan Garden in downtown Shanghai February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A man holds his daughter as they walk in an area decorated with lanterns ahead of the Lantern Festival at Yu Yuan Garden in downtown Shanghai February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, February 06, 2012

A man holds his daughter as they walk in an area decorated with lanterns ahead of the Lantern Festival at Yu Yuan Garden in downtown Shanghai February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
12 / 20
<p>A woman holding incense prays for good fortune outside Dafo temple on the eve of the Lantern Festival, the last day of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, in Zhengding County, Hebei province, February 5 , 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A woman holding incense prays for good fortune outside Dafo temple on the eve of the Lantern Festival, the last day of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, in Zhengding County, Hebei province, February 5 , 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, February 06, 2012

A woman holding incense prays for good fortune outside Dafo temple on the eve of the Lantern Festival, the last day of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, in Zhengding County, Hebei province, February 5 , 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
13 / 20
<p>A couple looks at lanterns ahead of the Lantern Festival at Yu Yuan Garden in downtown Shanghai February 5, 2012. The festival marks the last day of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations and falls on February 6 this year. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A couple looks at lanterns ahead of the Lantern Festival at Yu Yuan Garden in downtown Shanghai February 5, 2012. The festival marks the last day of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations and falls on February 6 this year. REUTERS/Carlos Barria more

Monday, February 06, 2012

A couple looks at lanterns ahead of the Lantern Festival at Yu Yuan Garden in downtown Shanghai February 5, 2012. The festival marks the last day of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations and falls on February 6 this year. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
14 / 20
<p>A child looks at red lanterns on display during Lantern Festival celebrations in Taipei February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

A child looks at red lanterns on display during Lantern Festival celebrations in Taipei February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Monday, February 06, 2012

A child looks at red lanterns on display during Lantern Festival celebrations in Taipei February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Close
15 / 20
<p>People walk past a lantern decorated with a dragon pattern ahead of the Lantern Festival at Yu Yuan Garden in downtown Shanghai February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

People walk past a lantern decorated with a dragon pattern ahead of the Lantern Festival at Yu Yuan Garden in downtown Shanghai February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, February 06, 2012

People walk past a lantern decorated with a dragon pattern ahead of the Lantern Festival at Yu Yuan Garden in downtown Shanghai February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
16 / 20
<p>A visitor walks past a dragon lantern, which is part of the Lantern Festival decorations, at a park in Wuhan, Hubei province February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A visitor walks past a dragon lantern, which is part of the Lantern Festival decorations, at a park in Wuhan, Hubei province February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, February 06, 2012

A visitor walks past a dragon lantern, which is part of the Lantern Festival decorations, at a park in Wuhan, Hubei province February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
17 / 20
<p>People walk under red lanterns on display during Lantern Festival celebrations in Taipei February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

People walk under red lanterns on display during Lantern Festival celebrations in Taipei February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Monday, February 06, 2012

People walk under red lanterns on display during Lantern Festival celebrations in Taipei February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Close
18 / 20
<p>A woman reacts as she walk in an area decorated with lanterns ahead of the Lantern Festival at Yu Yuan Garden in downtown Shanghai February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A woman reacts as she walk in an area decorated with lanterns ahead of the Lantern Festival at Yu Yuan Garden in downtown Shanghai February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, February 06, 2012

A woman reacts as she walk in an area decorated with lanterns ahead of the Lantern Festival at Yu Yuan Garden in downtown Shanghai February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
19 / 20
<p>A worker carries a dragon-shaped lantern while putting up decorations for the upcoming Chinese Lantern Festival in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A worker carries a dragon-shaped lantern while putting up decorations for the upcoming Chinese Lantern Festival in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, February 06, 2012

A worker carries a dragon-shaped lantern while putting up decorations for the upcoming Chinese Lantern Festival in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Long live the Queen

Long live the Queen

Next Slideshows

Long live the Queen

Long live the Queen

Queen Elizabeth marks 60 years on throne.

06 Feb 2012
Dickens turns 200

Dickens turns 200

The month of February marks an international celebration of the life and work of Charles Dickens on the bicentenary of his birth, which falls on 7 February...

04 Feb 2012
Life in Naples

Life in Naples

A look at the people and places that define the southern Italian city of Naples.

04 Feb 2012
Vulture

Vulture "restaurant"

A "restaurant" for vultures, established in Nepal in 2006, seeks to provide a place where vultures can feed healthily in order to boost the numbers of their...

02 Feb 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast