Larger-than-life rubber ducky
Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman is pulled by a tugboat at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour, with the island skyline looms at the background May 2, 2013. The 16.5-meter-high inflatable sculpture, which made its first public...more
Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman is pulled by a tugboat at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour, with the island skyline looms at the background May 2, 2013. The 16.5-meter-high inflatable sculpture, which made its first public appearance in the territory on Thursday, will be shown at the Ocean Terminal for a month. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats near Ocean Terminal at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Students watch as Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats near Ocean Terminal at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman poses with his Rubber Duck at Ocean Terminal at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats in front of a hilly skyline at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A traditional Chinese tourist junk sails past Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Bubbles created by a machine fly in front of Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman at Ocean Terminal at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A police band performs as Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman floats near Ocean Terminal at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
