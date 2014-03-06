LA's Promise Zone
A view of Los Angeles containing much of an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" is pictured in Los Angeles. The densely populated, multi-ethnic swath of Los Angeles is one of five areas across the country designated in...more
A woman and a boy wait at an intersection near MacArthur Park, one of several areas designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man walks past a transitional housing organization located in Hollywood, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
An anti-poverty billboard is pictured on Wilshire Boulevard in an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People walk past a pile of cardboard boxes for recycling in Koreatown, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People walk past a man panhandling in Koreatown, which is one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People wait at a bus stop in Koreatown, located in an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People wait at a bus stop in Koreatown, located in an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man who gave only his first name as Hamlet talks on his phone with his parrot on his shoulder in Little Armenia, located in an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Traffic moves on Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Men play basketball at Lafayette Recreation Center, located in an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People walk near a construction site in Hollywood, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
An urgent care clinic sign is marked with graffiti in Little Armenia, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People stand at an intersection in Koreatown, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man holding a large cross speaks through a megaphone in Koreatown, which is one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People line up for a food giveaway program at MacArthur Park, one of several areas designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man stands near items for sale at an intersection in Koreatown, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People walk on a palm tree lined street in Koreatown, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A portion of the Capitol Records is pictured behind a construction crane in Hollywood, one of several neighborhoods designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man selling flowers walks on a street in Koreatown, an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A view of Los Angeles containing much of an area designated by the Obama administration as a "Promise Zone" is pictured in Los Angeles, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
