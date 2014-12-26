Last days in Afghanistan
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment is watched as he fires a squad automatic weapon during a training mission near forward operating base Gamberi, in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 15, 2014.
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment rides in a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle during a mission near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 12, 2014.
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment take aim during a joint training mission with the Polish military near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014.
A shadow cast by a U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment shades spent brass strewn on the ground during a joint training mission, near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 12, 2014.
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walks with the unit's Afghan interpreter before a mission near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014.
The flag of Afghanistan flies over an Afghan National Army post near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014.
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment carries a .50 caliber machine gun barrel over his head while preparing for a mission on forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014.
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment rides in a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle during a mission near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 12, 2014.
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment prepare ammunition for a mission on forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014. Picture taken December 11, 2014.
A doll sits on the dashboard of a truck as U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment prepare for a mission on forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 12, 2014.
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walks past other U.S. soldiers and Polish soldiers during a joint training mission with the Polish military near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 12, 2014.
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment rides in an Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle during a mission near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 12, 2014.
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment play video games after returning from a mission at forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 12, 2014.
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment helps a contractor search a car for explosives near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 14, 2014.
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walks past a box of ammunition during a joint training mission with the Polish military near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 12, 2014.
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment carries a machine gun part after a mission at forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 12, 2014.
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment takes inventory of unused equipment at Forward Operating Base Gamberi which remains part of the ongoing Operation Resolute Support in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014.
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment prepare for a mission at Forward Operating Base Gamberi which remains part of the ongoing Operation Resolute Support in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014.
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment smokes a cigarette during a joint training mission with the Polish military near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014.
U.S. Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division band perform Christmas songs at Forward Operating Base Gamberi which remains part of the ongoing Operation Resolute Support in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014.
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment leave for a mission at Forward Operating Base Gamberi which remains part of the ongoing Operation Resolute Support in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 11, 2014.
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment prepares his Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle for a mission on forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 12, 2014.
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment adds hydraulic oil to a piece of machinery before a mission at forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 15, 2014.
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment examine belts of bullets for corroded rounds during a training mission near forward operating base Gamberi, in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 15, 2014.
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment eat their lunch from to-go containers before a training mission at forward operating base Gamberi, in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 15, 2014.
Corroded rounds of machine gun ammunition sit in a pile after being discarded by U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, during a training mission near forward operating base Gamberi, in the Laghman province of Afghanistan, December 15, 2014.
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment uses the optic on his rifle to observe Afghans in the distance, near forward operating base Gamberi, in the Laghman province of Afghanistan, December 15, 2014.
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment walks with his rifle, after returning from a mission at forward operating base Gamberi, in the Laghman province of Afghanistan, December 15, 2014.
U.S. soldiers from 3rd Cavalry Regiment flag car to stop to be screened for explosives near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 14, 2014.
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment interact with men selected to be biometrically screened near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 14, 2014.
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment interact with men selected to be biometrically screened near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 14, 2014.
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment pets a contractor's explosive detecting dog while riding in a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle during mission near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan...more
Contractors use a machine to capture biological data of local Afghan men near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 14, 2014.
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment listen to a translation of an advising meeting at an Afghan National Army base near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 13, 2014.
Next Slideshows
India This Week
Some of our best photos from across the country this week.
Christmas in India
Reuters photographers capture the Christmas spirit in their cameras.
Christmas in Islamabad
Christmas scenes from a Christian slum in Afghanistan.
End of a coal mine
The final day of work at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.