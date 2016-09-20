Edition:
Last days of the FARC

Fighters from FARC playing volleyball at a camp where they prepare to ratify a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A fighter from FARC seats during the opening of ceremony congress at the camp where they prepare for ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Fighters from FARC dance during a cultural event at a camp where they prepare to ratify a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
FARC's Tatiana, 36-year-old and six months pregnant, sits next to gifts for the baby at a camp where the FARC will ratify a peace deal with the Colombian government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS/John

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
FARC rebel leader Rodrigo Londono, better known by his nom de guerre Timochenko, is seen on a screen during the opening of ceremony congress at the camp where they prepare for ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A couple from the 51st Front of the FARC rest inside a tent at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. A peace deal unveiled between Colombia's government and guerrilla leaders will end half a century of war and allow the rebels to set up a political party and seek power peacefully, at the ballot box. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
But reintegrating 7,000 fighters of the FARC - many of whom have spent at least half their lives at war � will be a crucial part of making the peace deal work, and it is no easy task. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Members of the 51st Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia stand in line to get food at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Leidi, a member of the 51st Front of the FARC, poses for a picture at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Members of the 51st Front of the FARC patrol in the remote mountains of Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Eduar, a member of the 51st Front of the FARC, is seen wearing a cap with badges showing images of Che Guevara and FARC's late founder Manuel Marulanda at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A machine gun and a chair are pictured in at a camp of the 51st Front of the FARC in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Fighters from FARC, arrive at the camp to prepare for an upcoming congress ratifying a peace deal with the government, near El Diamante in Yari Plains, Colombia. REUTERS /John Vizcaino

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Patricia, a member of the 51st Front of the FARC, poses for a picture at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Members of the 51st Front of the FARC listen to a lecture on the peace process between the Colombian government and their force at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Carlos, a member of the 51st Front of the FARC, is seen at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Yeimi and Sebastian, members of the 51st Front of the FARC, are seen inside a tent at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A member of the 51st Front of the FARC feeds his pet bird at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Members of the 51st Front of the FARC prepare food at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Member of the 51st Front of the FARC patrol in the remote mountains of Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Alexandra, a member of the 51st Front of the FARC, poses for a picture at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
