Pictures | Fri Aug 26, 2016 | 10:45pm IST

Last days of the FARC

A couple from the 51st Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rest inside a tent at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. A peace deal unveiled between Colombia's government and guerrilla leaders will end half a century of war and allow the rebels to set up a political party and seek power peacefully, at the ballot box. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
But reintegrating 7,000 fighters of the FARC - many of whom have spent at least half their lives at war � will be a crucial part of making the peace deal work, and it is no easy task. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Members of the 51st Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia stand in line to get food at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Leidi, a member of the 51st Front of the FARC, poses for a picture at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A member of the 51st Front of the FARC walks at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Members of the 51st Front of the FARC patrol in the remote mountains of Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Eduar, a member of the 51st Front of the FARC, is seen wearing a cap with badges showing images of Che Guevara and FARC's late founder Manuel Marulanda at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A machine gun and a chair are pictured in at a camp of the 51st Front of the FARC in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Yeimi and Sebastian, members of the 51st Front of the FARC, are seen inside a tent at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Members of the 51st Front of the FARC listen to a lecture on the peace process between the Colombian government and their force at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Alexandra, a member of the 51st Front of the FARC, poses for a picture at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Members of the 51st Front of the FARC listen to a lecture on the peace process between the Colombian government and their force at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Carlos, a member of the 51st Front of the FARC, is seen at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Members of the 51st Front of the FARC prepare food at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Member of the 51st Front of the FARC patrol in the remote mountains of Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Patricia, a member of the 51st Front of the FARC, feeds chickens at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Members of the 51st Front of the FARC listen to a lecture on the peace process between the Colombian government and their force at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
