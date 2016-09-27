Edition:
Last house standing

An old residential building is seen surrounded by a newly built ring viaduct, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, June 18, 2015. The building was planned to be demolished, but residents in several units in the building refused to move out as they couldn't reach a compensation agreement with the authority, local media reported. REUTERS/Ma Qiang/Southern Metropolis Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
An old residential building is seen surrounded by a newly built ring viaduct, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, June 18, 2015. The building was planned to be demolished, but residents in several units in the building refused to move out as they couldn't reach a compensation agreement with the authority, local media reported. REUTERS/Ma Qiang/Southern Metropolis Daily
Tao Weiren sits in front of his two-story house in Guangfuli neighborhood in Shanghai, China, March 24, 2016. In a corner of Shanghai, surrounded by a cement wall, lies one of the world's most valuable fields of debris and garbage. On paper, the Guangfuli neighborhood is a real estate investor's dream: a plot in the middle of one of the world's most expensive and fast-rising property markets. But the reality is more like a developer's nightmare, thanks to hundreds of people living there who have refused to budge from their ramshackle homes for nearly 16 years as the local authority sought to clear the land for new construction. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Tao Weiren sits in front of his two-story house in Guangfuli neighborhood in Shanghai, China, March 24, 2016. In a corner of Shanghai, surrounded by a cement wall, lies one of the world's most valuable fields of debris and garbage. On paper, the Guangfuli neighborhood is a real estate investor's dream: a plot in the middle of one of the world's most expensive and fast-rising property markets. But the reality is more like a developer's nightmare, thanks to hundreds of people living there who have refused to budge from their ramshackle homes for nearly 16 years as the local authority sought to clear the land for new construction. REUTERS/Aly Song
A three-storey nail house, the last building in the area, with a Chinese flag on its rooftop, is seen in the middle of a newly-built road in Luoyang, Henan province, China, May 16, 2015. According to local media, the house owner did not agree with the government's compensation plan for relocation and refused to move out. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
A three-storey nail house, the last building in the area, with a Chinese flag on its rooftop, is seen in the middle of a newly-built road in Luoyang, Henan province, China, May 16, 2015. According to local media, the house owner did not agree with the government's compensation plan for relocation and refused to move out. REUTERS/Stringer
A nail house is seen in the middle of an area covered by a dust screen in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A nail house is seen in the middle of an area covered by a dust screen in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A nail house sits atop a mound, next to a construction site for a new residential area, in Yibin, Sichuan province, China, May 19, 2015. According to local media, owners of the nail house refused to move as they couldn't reach an compensation agreement with the authority in charge of the demolition. The house is now sitting on a mound about 20 meters above ground as the land around the house were dug out by the developer. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A nail house sits atop a mound, next to a construction site for a new residential area, in Yibin, Sichuan province, China, May 19, 2015. According to local media, owners of the nail house refused to move as they couldn't reach an compensation agreement with the authority in charge of the demolition. The house is now sitting on a mound about 20 meters above ground as the land around the house were dug out by the developer. REUTERS/Stringer
A "nail house", the last building in the area, sits in the middle of a road under construction in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, April 10, 2015. According to local media, the owner of the house didn't reach an agreement with the local authority about compensation of the demolition. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
A "nail house", the last building in the area, sits in the middle of a road under construction in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, April 10, 2015. According to local media, the owner of the house didn't reach an agreement with the local authority about compensation of the demolition. REUTERS/Stringer
A car stops beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, November 22, 2012. An elderly couple refused to sign an agreement to allow their house to be demolished. They say that compensation offered is not enough to cover rebuilding costs, according to local media. Their house is the only building left standing on a road which is paved through their village. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2012
A car stops beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, November 22, 2012. An elderly couple refused to sign an agreement to allow their house to be demolished. They say that compensation offered is not enough to cover rebuilding costs, according to local media. Their house is the only building left standing on a road which is paved through their village. REUTERS/China Daily
A house is seen in the middle of a road in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China, March 16, 2016. According to local media, the brothers who own the house did not reach an agreement on the allocation of government compensation, thus are unable to sign a relocation agreement. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
A house is seen in the middle of a road in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China, March 16, 2016. According to local media, the brothers who own the house did not reach an agreement on the allocation of government compensation, thus are unable to sign a relocation agreement. REUTERS/Stringer
A "nail house", the last house in this area, stands on the square in front of a shopping mall in Changsha, central China's Hunan province, November 13, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 13, 2007
A "nail house", the last house in this area, stands on the square in front of a shopping mall in Changsha, central China's Hunan province, November 13, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
A nail house, the last house in this area, stands in the center of a construction site which will be developed as a new apartment zone in Chongqing Municipality, February 4, 2009. The owners of the house insist in seeking more compensation before agreeing to the demolition of their home, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2009
A nail house, the last house in this area, stands in the center of a construction site which will be developed as a new apartment zone in Chongqing Municipality, February 4, 2009. The owners of the house insist in seeking more compensation before agreeing to the demolition of their home, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
A six-floor villa is viewed on the construction site in the central business district of Shenzhen, China, April 17, 2007. Choi Chu Cheung, the owner of the villa, and his wife Zhang Lian-hao, refused to accept the compensation offered by the developer who plans to build a financial center on the site. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2007
A six-floor villa is viewed on the construction site in the central business district of Shenzhen, China, April 17, 2007. Choi Chu Cheung, the owner of the villa, and his wife Zhang Lian-hao, refused to accept the compensation offered by the developer who plans to build a financial center on the site. REUTERS/Paul Yeung
Zheng Meiju walks towards her partially demolished nail house (back) in Rui'an, Zhejiang province, China, July 17, 2013. Zhang, owner of the nail house, refused to move due to dissatisfaction of the compensation since the demolition project started last July making way for a new business plaza. She has been living in the house for nearly a year, even though the water and electricity supply were cut in early 2013, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2013
Zheng Meiju walks towards her partially demolished nail house (back) in Rui'an, Zhejiang province, China, July 17, 2013. Zhang, owner of the nail house, refused to move due to dissatisfaction of the compensation since the demolition project started last July making way for a new business plaza. She has been living in the house for nearly a year, even though the water and electricity supply were cut in early 2013, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Cao Mingyun, daughter of 75-year-old Cao Wenxia, the owner of a nail house, talks to journalist in front of their house in Hefei, Anhui province, China, January 29, 2010. Cao's family refuse to move due to unsatisfied compensation for their house, the last house in the area, about to be demolished to make way for a new commercial project. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2010
Cao Mingyun, daughter of 75-year-old Cao Wenxia, the owner of a nail house, talks to journalist in front of their house in Hefei, Anhui province, China, January 29, 2010. Cao's family refuse to move due to unsatisfied compensation for their house, the last house in the area, about to be demolished to make way for a new commercial project. REUTERS/Stringer
A "nail house", the last house in the area, is pictured at a construction site which will be developed into a new apartment zone in Hefei, Anhui province, China, January 3, 2008. The banner reads "strongly requesting the government to punish the developer who demolished my house, give back my home". REUTERS/Jianan Yu

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2008
A "nail house", the last house in the area, is pictured at a construction site which will be developed into a new apartment zone in Hefei, Anhui province, China, January 3, 2008. The banner reads "strongly requesting the government to punish the developer who demolished my house, give back my home". REUTERS/Jianan Yu
A general view shows the demolition of a "nail house", the last house in the area, at a construction site in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, January 8, 2008. The owners of the house had filed but lost a lawsuit against the developer of the land to seek more compensation before agreeing to the demolition of their home. REUTERS/Joe Tan

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2008
A general view shows the demolition of a "nail house", the last house in the area, at a construction site in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, January 8, 2008. The owners of the house had filed but lost a lawsuit against the developer of the land to seek more compensation before agreeing to the demolition of their home. REUTERS/Joe Tan
A partially-demolished "nail house", the last house in the area, is seen at a construction site in Hefei, Anhui province, China, February 2, 2010. The owner of the house was attempting to seek more compensation before agreeing to the demolition of their home, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2010
A partially-demolished "nail house", the last house in the area, is seen at a construction site in Hefei, Anhui province, China, February 2, 2010. The owner of the house was attempting to seek more compensation before agreeing to the demolition of their home, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Cao Wenxia (L), the owner of a nail house, lights firecrackers to celebrate Chinese New Year near an excavator used for demolishing buildings near his house in Hefei, Anhui province, February 13, 2010. Cao's family refused to move due to unsatisfactory compensation for their house, the last house in the area. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2010
Cao Wenxia (L), the owner of a nail house, lights firecrackers to celebrate Chinese New Year near an excavator used for demolishing buildings near his house in Hefei, Anhui province, February 13, 2010. Cao's family refused to move due to unsatisfactory compensation for their house, the last house in the area. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks past a nail house, the last house in this area, on the outskirts of Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, October 31, 2008. REUTERS/Sean Yong

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2008
A woman walks past a nail house, the last house in this area, on the outskirts of Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, October 31, 2008. REUTERS/Sean Yong
A "nail house", the last building in the area, is seen surrounded by a ditch at a construction site for a new residential compound in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2013
A "nail house", the last building in the area, is seen surrounded by a ditch at a construction site for a new residential compound in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Xu Aiguo, the owner of a nail house, the last house in the area, set up a Chinese national flag outside his balcony in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 09, 2010
Xu Aiguo, the owner of a nail house, the last house in the area, set up a Chinese national flag outside his balcony in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Owner Zhao Xing, 58, collects water near his partially demolished "nail house", the last house in the area, at a construction site in Kunming, Yunnan province, October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, October 30, 2010
Owner Zhao Xing, 58, collects water near his partially demolished "nail house", the last house in the area, at a construction site in Kunming, Yunnan province, October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman stands at the balcony of her house which will be demolished to build new apartments in downtown Shanghai, December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, December 01, 2010
A woman stands at the balcony of her house which will be demolished to build new apartments in downtown Shanghai, December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
