Last in a remote Siberian village

Mikhail Baburin, 66, is reflected in a mirror next to a portrait of Soviet singer, poet and actor Vladimir Vysotsky while he makes a broom at his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. He moved in 2000 to Mikhailovka where he was born and has lived there all alone for the last 10 years with only domestic animals. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

