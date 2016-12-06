Edition:
Last in a remote Siberian village

Mikhail Baburin, 66, talks to his cat Marquis at his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. Baburin, a former Navy man, barge worker and employee of a military plant in Krasnoyarsk, is the last inhabitant of Mikhailovka, which was founded in the 19th century by migrants from Russia's Mordovia region. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Mikhail Baburin, 66, talks to his cat Marquis at his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. Baburin, a former Navy man, barge worker and employee of a military plant in Krasnoyarsk, is the last inhabitant of Mikhailovka, which was founded in the 19th century by migrants from Russia's Mordovia region. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, is reflected in a mirror next to a portrait of Soviet singer, poet and actor Vladimir Vysotsky while he makes a broom at his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. He moved in 2000 to Mikhailovka where he was born and has lived there all alone for the last 10 years with only domestic animals. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Mikhail Baburin, 66, is reflected in a mirror next to a portrait of Soviet singer, poet and actor Vladimir Vysotsky while he makes a broom at his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. He moved in 2000 to Mikhailovka where he was born and has lived there all alone for the last 10 years with only domestic animals. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, takes water from a well at a court yard of his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Mikhail Baburin, 66, takes water from a well at a court yard of his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, reads a book at his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Mikhail Baburin, 66, reads a book at his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, fills a bucket with hot water from a barrel at a bath room of his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Mikhail Baburin, 66, fills a bucket with hot water from a barrel at a bath room of his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, smokes a cigarette made by himself at his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Mikhail Baburin, 66, smokes a cigarette made by himself at his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, uses a sewing machine at his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Mikhail Baburin, 66, uses a sewing machine at his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, feeds hens at a court yard of his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Mikhail Baburin, 66, feeds hens at a court yard of his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, decorates a fir tree for New Year and Christmas celebrations in front of his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Mikhail Baburin, 66, decorates a fir tree for New Year and Christmas celebrations in front of his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, inspects a post box on a fence of his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Mikhail Baburin, 66, inspects a post box on a fence of his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, walks at a court yard of his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Mikhail Baburin, 66, walks at a court yard of his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, wearing a Siberian lynx fur hat, is seen in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Mikhail Baburin, 66, wearing a Siberian lynx fur hat, is seen in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, carries hay to feed sheeps at a court yard of his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Mikhail Baburin, 66, carries hay to feed sheeps at a court yard of his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, sits with his laika dog Sever on an attic of a shed at a court yard of his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Mikhail Baburin, 66, sits with his laika dog Sever on an attic of a shed at a court yard of his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, carries a fir tree which was cut for New Year and Christmas decoration in the Taiga wood near the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Mikhail Baburin, 66, carries a fir tree which was cut for New Year and Christmas decoration in the Taiga wood near the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, feeds sheeps at a court yard of his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Mikhail Baburin, 66, feeds sheeps at a court yard of his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Mikhail Baburin, 66, stokes a furnace at his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Mikhail Baburin, 66, stokes a furnace at his house in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An abandoned house is seen in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka where Mikhail Baburin, 66, lives, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
An abandoned house is seen in the remote Siberian village of Mikhailovka where Mikhail Baburin, 66, lives, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
