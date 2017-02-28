Last look at the Waldorf Astoria
Guests occupy the main lobby of the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel in midtown Manhattan in New York City. The Waldorf Astoria, which opened in 1893, is scheduled to close on March 1, 2017 for major renovations. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An exterior view of the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Employees embrace on their last day of work in the main lobby of the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A view of the entrance lobby of the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Metal design work adorns the Park Avenue Entrance to the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The reception desk area is seen inside the main lobby of the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Employees walk through a hallway on the ballroom level inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The World's Fair Clock, built for the 1893 Chicago World's Fair, is seen the main lobby of the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman plays the piano for guests as a baby looks on from the floor in the entrance lobby of the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The closed Sir Harry's Bar is seen inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A sign painted on a glass panel is seen inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A sign for the Shoe Shine room is seen inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A stairwell to the ballroom level is seen inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A former dinner setting style is displayed inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Images of past U.S. presidents Carter, Reagan, Kennedy and Nixon from past events are seen hanging on a hallway wall inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A lobby shop displays a sign inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
