Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Feb 23, 2015 | 11:56pm IST

Last man in town

Fyodor Tremasov walks past abandoned houses in the Siberian village of Zelenoborsk in the Krasnoyarsk region, Russia February 21, 2015. Most people have left Zelenoborsk to find better prospects outside of the once-agricultural wheat farm, which was founded in the middle of the 20th century. Currently only Fyodor Tremasov lives in the village. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Fyodor Tremasov walks past abandoned houses in the Siberian village of Zelenoborsk in the Krasnoyarsk region, Russia February 21, 2015. Most people have left Zelenoborsk to find better prospects outside of the once-agricultural wheat farm, which was...more

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Fyodor Tremasov walks past abandoned houses in the Siberian village of Zelenoborsk in the Krasnoyarsk region, Russia February 21, 2015. Most people have left Zelenoborsk to find better prospects outside of the once-agricultural wheat farm, which was founded in the middle of the 20th century. Currently only Fyodor Tremasov lives in the village. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
1 / 11
Fyodor Tremasov sits in his bath-house in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Fyodor Tremasov sits in his bath-house in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Fyodor Tremasov sits in his bath-house in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
2 / 11
Fyodor Tremasov stands next to collected empty alcohol bottles in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Fyodor Tremasov stands next to collected empty alcohol bottles in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Fyodor Tremasov stands next to collected empty alcohol bottles in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
3 / 11
Fyodor Tremasov walks along a street of Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Fyodor Tremasov walks along a street of Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Fyodor Tremasov walks along a street of Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
4 / 11
Abandoned houses are seen at sunset in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Abandoned houses are seen at sunset in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Abandoned houses are seen at sunset in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
5 / 11
Fyodor Tremasov walks next to an abandoned house in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Fyodor Tremasov walks next to an abandoned house in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Fyodor Tremasov walks next to an abandoned house in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
6 / 11
A pile of ice forms a structure on a bank of the frozen Yenisei River outside Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A pile of ice forms a structure on a bank of the frozen Yenisei River outside Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
A pile of ice forms a structure on a bank of the frozen Yenisei River outside Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
7 / 11
Fyodor Tremasov checks an abandoned house in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Fyodor Tremasov checks an abandoned house in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Fyodor Tremasov checks an abandoned house in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
8 / 11
A man stands on a bank of the frozen Yenisei River at a sunset outside Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A man stands on a bank of the frozen Yenisei River at a sunset outside Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
A man stands on a bank of the frozen Yenisei River at a sunset outside Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
9 / 11
Fyodor Tremasov stands next to a broken public phone by his house in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Fyodor Tremasov stands next to a broken public phone by his house in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Fyodor Tremasov stands next to a broken public phone by his house in Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
10 / 11
A man takes pictures from a bank of the frozen Yenisei River outside Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A man takes pictures from a bank of the frozen Yenisei River outside Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
A man takes pictures from a bank of the frozen Yenisei River outside Zelenoborsk February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Vintage car rally

Vintage car rally

Next Slideshows

Vintage car rally

Vintage car rally

More than 200 vehicles take part in the vintage and classic car rally in New Delhi.

21 Feb 2015
Mass Wedding in Delhi

Mass Wedding in Delhi

12 couples take vows in mass wedding ceremony in Delhi.

21 Feb 2015
Mermaid school

Mermaid school

Learning how to swim like a mermaid in Montreal.

21 Feb 2015
Snow in the Middle East

Snow in the Middle East

A rare storm blankets the region with snow.

21 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast