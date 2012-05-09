Edition:
India
Thu May 10, 2012

Last of the cowboys

<p>Kail Mantle give instructions to wranglers before Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. The Mantle family, who own Montana Horses, held their last horse drive where they rounded up approximately 300 horses and drove the herd 35 miles from their winter range to the Mantle ranch. The horses will be picked up by leasers to be used as pack and trail horses at dude ranches and national parks. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

<p>Renee Mantle rides in a truck on her way to the wrangler camp before Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

<p>The belt buckle of wrangler Sara Tharp before Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

<p>Wranglers travel up a train rail line during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

<p>Kail Mantle rounds up horses during the Montana Horses Annual Horse Drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

<p>Wranglers gather a herd of horses off the winter range during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

<p>Renee Mantle chases a group of horses during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

<p>Horses walk across a river during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

<p>Wrangler Shad Boardman rides his horse across a river during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

<p>Horses run to the corrals during the Montana Horses Annual Horse Drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

<p>Kail Mantle herds horses in a corral before Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

<p>Wrangler Shad Boardman rides into a pasture during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

<p>Wrangler wait to drive a herd of horses during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

<p>Wrangler Nate Cummins jumps into a corral full of horses during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

<p>Renee Mantle separates horses during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

<p>Renee Mantle checks the hoof and shoes of a horse during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

<p>The spurs on a wrangler's boots during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

<p>Renee Mantle sorts a herd of horses in a corral during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

<p>A wrangler holds a saddle horn during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

<p>Wranglers lead a herd of wild horses during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

<p>Renee Mantle chases a horse trying to break away during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

<p>A horse shakes off after a day of riding during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

<p>Renee Mantle enjoys a moment in the pasture with her horses during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

<p>Renee Mantle (L) and Kail Mantle ride during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

<p>Wranglers gather at camp during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

<p>Wranglers from left; Darin Adrian, Dr. Al Carr, Dan Lemaitre visit with Kail Mantle by the fire during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

<p>Camp at night during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

<p>Wranglers visit by campfire during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

<p>Wrangler Denise Boyd laughs by the campfire during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

<p>Wrangler Nate Cummins takes the opportunity to ride by moonlight, the night before the "Super Moon" during Montana Horses' annual horse drive outside Three Forks, Montana, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Thursday, May 10, 2012

