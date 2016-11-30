Last stand for Aleppo's rebels
A Syrian government soldier gestures a v-sign under the Syrian national flag near a general view of eastern Aleppo after they took control of al-Sakhour neigborhood. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Syrians walk over rubble of damaged buildings, while carrying their belongings, as they flee clashes between government forces and rebels in Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo towards other rebel held besieged areas of...more
Syrians that evacuated the eastern districts of Aleppo gather to board buses, in a government held area in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
A Syrian government soldier rides a military vehicle near a mosque, after taking control of Aleppo's Al-Haidariya neighborhood. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
A bomb hangs on a parachute while falling over the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Syrian government soldiers walk near a general view of eastern Aleppo after they took control of al-Sakhour neigborhood in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Syrians walk over rubble of damaged buildings, while carrying their belongings, as they flee clashes between government forces and rebels in Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo towards other rebel-held besieged areas of...more
Syrian government soldiers walk near an abandoned weapon that belonged to rebels, after they took control of al-Sakhour neighborhood in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Syrians that evacuated the eastern districts of Aleppo carry their belongings, while talking to a Syrian government soldier, in a government held area in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Syrian government soldiers walk amid rubble of damaged buildings, near a cloth used as a cover from snipers, after they took control of al-Sakhour neighborhood in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
A Syrian national flag flutters near a general view of eastern Aleppo after Syrian government soldiers took control of al-Sakhour neigbourhood in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
A man inspects an unexploded missile in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Syrians who evacuated the eastern districts of Aleppo ride a government bus in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
People stand near a crater at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man covers his face from dust as he walks with a bicycle after a strike on the rebel held besieged al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Smoke rises from a damaged building after a strike on the rebel-held besieged al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Syrians that evacuated the eastern districts of Aleppo rest, while waiting to board buses, in a government held area in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
A general view shows a damaged road after Syrian government soldiers took control of al-Sakhour neigborhood in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
A street vendor, showing previous injuries, stands near his stall in a rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A general view shows the damage at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Syrians walk through rubble of damaged buildings as they flee clashes between government forces and rebels in Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo towards other rebel held besieged areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man rides a bicycle near the rubble of damaged buildings after a strike on the rebel held besieged al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Syrians walk over rubble of damaged buildings, while carrying their belongings, as they flee clashes between government forces and rebels in Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo towards other rebel held besieged areas of...more
A Red Crescent vehicle carries mattresses for Syrians evacuating the eastern districts of Aleppo, in a government held-area in Aleppo. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Syrians walk over rubble of damaged buildings, while carrying their belongings, as they flee clashes between government forces and rebels in Tariq al-Bab and al-Sakhour neighborhoods of eastern Aleppo towards other rebel-held besieged areas of...more
