Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Dec 13, 2016 | 8:40am IST

Last stand for Aleppo's rebels

Govermental Syrian forces fire into sky as celebrating their victory against rebels in eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki

Govermental Syrian forces fire into sky as celebrating their victory against rebels in eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Govermental Syrian forces fire into sky as celebrating their victory against rebels in eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
Close
1 / 24
Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their national flags and gesture as they tour the streets in celebration of what they say is the Syrian army's victory against the rebels in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their national flags and gesture as they tour the streets in celebration of what they say is the Syrian army's victory against the rebels in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their national flags and gesture as they tour the streets in celebration of what they say is the Syrian army's victory against the rebels in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
2 / 24
Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry a Syrian national flag with his picture as they celebrate what they say is the Syrian army's victory against the rebels, in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry a Syrian national flag with his picture as they celebrate what they say is the Syrian army's victory against the rebels, in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry a Syrian national flag with his picture as they celebrate what they say is the Syrian army's victory against the rebels, in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
3 / 24
Free Syrian Army fighters fire an anti-aircraft weapon in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Free Syrian Army fighters fire an anti-aircraft weapon in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Free Syrian Army fighters fire an anti-aircraft weapon in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
4 / 24
Smoke rises as seen from a governement-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Smoke rises as seen from a governement-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Smoke rises as seen from a governement-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
5 / 24
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carries a weapon as he walks atop of a damaged building in the government held Sheikh Saeed district of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carries a weapon as he walks atop of a damaged building in the government held Sheikh Saeed district of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carries a weapon as he walks atop of a damaged building in the government held Sheikh Saeed district of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
6 / 24
People carry belongings as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People carry belongings as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
People carry belongings as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
7 / 24
A Free Syrian Army fighter handles ammunition in a rebel-held area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A Free Syrian Army fighter handles ammunition in a rebel-held area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
A Free Syrian Army fighter handles ammunition in a rebel-held area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
8 / 24
A man carries a child with an IV drip as he flees deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man carries a child with an IV drip as he flees deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
A man carries a child with an IV drip as he flees deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
9 / 24
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk past along a street in the government held Sheikh Saeed district of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk past along a street in the government held Sheikh Saeed district of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk past along a street in the government held Sheikh Saeed district of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
10 / 24
Smoke and flames rise after air strikes on rebel-controlled besieged area of Aleppo, as seen from a government-held side. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Smoke and flames rise after air strikes on rebel-controlled besieged area of Aleppo, as seen from a government-held side. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Smoke and flames rise after air strikes on rebel-controlled besieged area of Aleppo, as seen from a government-held side. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
11 / 24
A rebel fighter walks past people carrying belongings as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A rebel fighter walks past people carrying belongings as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
A rebel fighter walks past people carrying belongings as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
12 / 24
A woman waits with others outside a government military police centre to visit their relatives, who were evacuated from the eastern districts of Aleppo and are being prepared to begin their military service, in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A woman waits with others outside a government military police centre to visit their relatives, who were evacuated from the eastern districts of Aleppo and are being prepared to begin their military service, in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
A woman waits with others outside a government military police centre to visit their relatives, who were evacuated from the eastern districts of Aleppo and are being prepared to begin their military service, in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
13 / 24
Members of government military police stand guard as men, who were evacuated from the eastern districts of Aleppo, are being prepared to begin their military service at a police centre in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Members of government military police stand guard as men, who were evacuated from the eastern districts of Aleppo, are being prepared to begin their military service at a police centre in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Members of government military police stand guard as men, who were evacuated from the eastern districts of Aleppo, are being prepared to begin their military service at a police centre in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
14 / 24
Civilians wait outside a government military police centre to visit their relatives, who were evacuated from the eastern districts of Aleppo and are being prepared to begin their military service, in Aleppo. A poster depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen inside a room. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Civilians wait outside a government military police centre to visit their relatives, who were evacuated from the eastern districts of Aleppo and are being prepared to begin their military service, in Aleppo. A poster depicting Syria's President...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Civilians wait outside a government military police centre to visit their relatives, who were evacuated from the eastern districts of Aleppo and are being prepared to begin their military service, in Aleppo. A poster depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen inside a room. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
15 / 24
A view shows an underground tunnel, which according to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, was dug and used by rebel fighters in the Old City of Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A view shows an underground tunnel, which according to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, was dug and used by rebel fighters in the Old City of Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
A view shows an underground tunnel, which according to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, was dug and used by rebel fighters in the Old City of Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
16 / 24
Children push containers in strollers as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Children push containers in strollers as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Children push containers in strollers as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
17 / 24
A boy is seen on a bicycle in front of a sand barricade in a government-controlled area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A boy is seen on a bicycle in front of a sand barricade in a government-controlled area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
A boy is seen on a bicycle in front of a sand barricade in a government-controlled area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
18 / 24
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad gesture as they ride on a pick-up truck in the government held Sheikh Saeed district of Aleppo, during a media tour. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad gesture as they ride on a pick-up truck in the government held Sheikh Saeed district of Aleppo, during a media tour. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad gesture as they ride on a pick-up truck in the government held Sheikh Saeed district of Aleppo, during a media tour. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
19 / 24
A woman sits with a baby at Bab al-Faraj square in the government-controlled area of the Old City of Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A woman sits with a baby at Bab al-Faraj square in the government-controlled area of the Old City of Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
A woman sits with a baby at Bab al-Faraj square in the government-controlled area of the Old City of Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
20 / 24
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a camouflaged vehicle mounted with a weapon in a rebel-held area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a camouflaged vehicle mounted with a weapon in a rebel-held area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a camouflaged vehicle mounted with a weapon in a rebel-held area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
21 / 24
Children fill containers with water in a rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Children fill containers with water in a rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Children fill containers with water in a rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
22 / 24
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk past a tank in the government held Sheikh Saeed district of Aleppo, during a media tour. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk past a tank in the government held Sheikh Saeed district of Aleppo, during a media tour. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk past a tank in the government held Sheikh Saeed district of Aleppo, during a media tour. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
23 / 24
Smoke rises from a rebel-held area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Smoke rises from a rebel-held area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016
Smoke rises from a rebel-held area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Next Slideshows

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Recent images from the street battles of Mosul.

13 Dec 2016
Cargo train explodes in Bulgaria

Cargo train explodes in Bulgaria

A train derails and explodes in northeastern Bulgaria, demolishing about 50 houses and buildings.

13 Dec 2016
Deadly bombing at an Istanbul soccer stadium

Deadly bombing at an Istanbul soccer stadium

Twin bombings kill 38 people and wound 155 outside a soccer stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

12 Dec 2016
Fourth test: India v England

Fourth test: India v England

Pictures from the fourth cricket test match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

12 Dec 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast