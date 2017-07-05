Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 6, 2017 | 4:25am IST

Last stand in Mosul

A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militants in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militants in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militants in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
1 / 35
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 35
Members of the Emergency Response Division take cover. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Members of the Emergency Response Division take cover. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Members of the Emergency Response Division take cover. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
3 / 35
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 35
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
5 / 35
Members of the Emergency Response Division in the Old City. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Emergency Response Division in the Old City. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Members of the Emergency Response Division in the Old City. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 35
Destroyed building and cars in the Old City. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Destroyed building and cars in the Old City. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Destroyed building and cars in the Old City. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
7 / 35
A member of the Iraqi security forces runs with his weapon during a fight. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of the Iraqi security forces runs with his weapon during a fight. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A member of the Iraqi security forces runs with his weapon during a fight. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
8 / 35
Iraqi Federal Police members hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down during fighting. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Iraqi Federal Police members hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down during fighting. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police members hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down during fighting. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
9 / 35
Members of the Emergency Response Division in the Old City. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Emergency Response Division in the Old City. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Members of the Emergency Response Division in the Old City. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 35
Iraqi Federal Police members ride in military vehicles. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Iraqi Federal Police members ride in military vehicles. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police members ride in military vehicles. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
11 / 35
A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
12 / 35
Members of the Emergency Response Division. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Members of the Emergency Response Division. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Members of the Emergency Response Division. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
13 / 35
An Iraqi baby who fled from the Islamic State militants receives a vaccination against disease. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

An Iraqi baby who fled from the Islamic State militants receives a vaccination against disease. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
An Iraqi baby who fled from the Islamic State militants receives a vaccination against disease. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
14 / 35
A member of Iraqi Federal Police opens fire against Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A member of Iraqi Federal Police opens fire against Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A member of Iraqi Federal Police opens fire against Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
15 / 35
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled from the clashes. REUTERS/Stringer

A displaced Iraqi woman who fled from the clashes. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled from the clashes. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 35
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds a a rocket-propelled grenade launcher. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A member of the Emergency Response Division holds a a rocket-propelled grenade launcher. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds a a rocket-propelled grenade launcher. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
17 / 35
A member of the Emergency Response Division walks up a staircase in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A member of the Emergency Response Division walks up a staircase in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A member of the Emergency Response Division walks up a staircase in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
18 / 35
Members of the Emergency Response Division look for cover after a hand grenade explosion. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Members of the Emergency Response Division look for cover after a hand grenade explosion. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Members of the Emergency Response Division look for cover after a hand grenade explosion. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
19 / 35
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 35
Members of the Emergency Response Division check a drone. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Members of the Emergency Response Division check a drone. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Members of the Emergency Response Division check a drone. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
21 / 35
A member of Iraqi Federal Police waves an Iraqi flag as they celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A member of Iraqi Federal Police waves an Iraqi flag as they celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
A member of Iraqi Federal Police waves an Iraqi flag as they celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
22 / 35
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
23 / 35
Members of Iraqi Federal Police carry a boy as they celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Members of Iraqi Federal Police carry a boy as they celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Members of Iraqi Federal Police carry a boy as they celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
24 / 35
Members of the Emergency Response Division walk with their weapons. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Members of the Emergency Response Division walk with their weapons. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Members of the Emergency Response Division walk with their weapons. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
25 / 35
Smoke billows next to the remains of the al-Hadba minaret at the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Smoke billows next to the remains of the al-Hadba minaret at the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Smoke billows next to the remains of the al-Hadba minaret at the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
26 / 35
A displaced Iraqi boy carries his brother to a field hospital. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A displaced Iraqi boy carries his brother to a field hospital. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
A displaced Iraqi boy carries his brother to a field hospital. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
27 / 35
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes ride in a military vehicle. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes ride in a military vehicle. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes ride in a military vehicle. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
28 / 35
A member of the Emergency Response Division carries his weapons. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A member of the Emergency Response Division carries his weapons. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
A member of the Emergency Response Division carries his weapons. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
29 / 35
Members of Iraqi Federal Police wearing snipers outfit ride a truck after a parade rehearsal to celebrate victory in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Members of Iraqi Federal Police wearing snipers outfit ride a truck after a parade rehearsal to celebrate victory in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Members of Iraqi Federal Police wearing snipers outfit ride a truck after a parade rehearsal to celebrate victory in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
30 / 35
Smoke rise from an air strike during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Smoke rise from an air strike during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Smoke rise from an air strike during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
31 / 35
A displaced woman who fled from clashes receives water from a member of the Counter Terrorism Service in the Old City. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A displaced woman who fled from clashes receives water from a member of the Counter Terrorism Service in the Old City. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
A displaced woman who fled from clashes receives water from a member of the Counter Terrorism Service in the Old City. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
32 / 35
Members of the Emergency Response Division rest. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Members of the Emergency Response Division rest. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Members of the Emergency Response Division rest. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
33 / 35
Displaced people who fled their homes are pictured in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced people who fled their homes are pictured in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
Displaced people who fled their homes are pictured in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
34 / 35
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds his weapon during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A member of the Emergency Response Division holds his weapon during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds his weapon during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Pro-Maduro groups burst into Venezuela congress

Pro-Maduro groups burst into Venezuela congress

Next Slideshows

Pro-Maduro groups burst into Venezuela congress

Pro-Maduro groups burst into Venezuela congress

Rowdy groups of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, injuring several lawmakers and journalists.

4:05am IST
Modi in Israel

Modi in Israel

PM Narendra Modi visits Israel, the first Indian PM to do so.

05 Jul 2017
North Korea tests first ICBM

North Korea tests first ICBM

North Korea said its newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which some experts believe has the range to reach Alaska and the Pacific...

05 Jul 2017
The G20 Walking Dead

The G20 Walking Dead

Participants perform in the so-called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

05 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Pro-Maduro groups burst into Venezuela congress

Pro-Maduro groups burst into Venezuela congress

Rowdy groups of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, injuring several lawmakers and journalists.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

Paris Haute Couture

Paris Haute Couture

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

Modi in Israel

Modi in Israel

PM Narendra Modi visits Israel, the first Indian PM to do so.

Training the Afghan National Army

Training the Afghan National Army

U.S. Marines train Afghan soldiers to take on a Taliban insurgency that now controls or contests some 40 percent of territory.

North Korea tests first ICBM

North Korea tests first ICBM

North Korea said its newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which some experts believe has the range to reach Alaska and the Pacific Northwest of the U.S., can carry a large nuclear warhead.

The G20 Walking Dead

The G20 Walking Dead

Participants perform in the so-called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast