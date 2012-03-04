Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Mar 4, 2012 | 5:00pm IST

Lathmar Holi

<p>A man shields himself from women playfully beating him with bamboo sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 2, 2012. In a Holi tradition unique to Barsana, men sing provocative songs to gain the attention of women, who then "beat" them with bamboo sticks called "lathis". Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Sunday, March 04, 2012

<p>A man daubed in coloured powder celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>People dance as others spray coloured water on them during the "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>People throw coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>People throw coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A boy sprays coloured water on a family making their way to a temple during the "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A man throws coloured powder on others as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Men throw red colour powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A boy throws coloured powder on others as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A man daubed in coloured powder smiles as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A boy daubed in coloured powder reacts to the camera as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Men daubed in coloured powder sing a hymn at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A boy pours coloured water on a family making their way to a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Men shield themselves from women playfully beating them with bamboo sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Men daubed in coloured powder sing a hymn at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A man daubed in coloured powder lies on the ground as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

