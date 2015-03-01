Lathmar Holi
Men daubed in colours sing religious songs as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Men daubed in colours sing religious songs as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People throw coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People throw coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Men daubed in colours sing religious songs as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man with his face daubed in colours celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Men daubed in colours sing religious songs as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A boy with his turban daubed in colours celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Men daubed in colours celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man throws coloured water as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People throw coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Men daubed in colours sing religious songs as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Men daubed in colours sing religious songs as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Men daubed in colours sing religious songs as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Men daubed in colours sing religious songs as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Men are seen covered with coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Women are seen covered with coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Men are seen covered with coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in Uttar Pradesh February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Men are seen covered with coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Men are seen covered with coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" in Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man daubed in colours sings religious songs as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Onlookers watch people celebrating "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Men are seen covered in coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Men are seen covered in coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Next Slideshows
India vs UAE
Snapshots from the Cricket World Cup match between India and UAE at Perth.
Wild horse roundup
Wild horses are herded and made available for adoption by the Bureau of Land Management to keep populations in check in Utah.
India this week
Pictures that caught our eyes or made news during the past week in India.
Best of Banksy
Recent works from the elusive British street artist.
MORE IN PICTURES
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
A blast at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left an unknown number of people dead and injured, police said.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.