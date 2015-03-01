Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Mar 1, 2015 | 3:30pm IST

Lathmar Holi

Men daubed in colours sing religious songs as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Men daubed in colours sing religious songs as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
People throw coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
People throw coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Men daubed in colours sing religious songs as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A man with his face daubed in colours celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Men daubed in colours sing religious songs as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A boy with his turban daubed in colours celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Men daubed in colours celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
A man throws coloured water as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
People throw coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Men daubed in colours sing religious songs as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Men daubed in colours sing religious songs as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Men daubed in colours sing religious songs as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Men daubed in colours sing religious songs as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Men are seen covered with coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Women are seen covered with coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Men are seen covered with coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in Uttar Pradesh February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Men are seen covered with coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Men are seen covered with coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" in Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A man daubed in colours sings religious songs as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Onlookers watch people celebrating "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Men are seen covered in coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Men are seen covered in coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Barsana in Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
