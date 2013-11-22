Latin Grammy Awards
Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Miquel Bose performs "Nada Particular" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ricky Martin (L) and Latin Recording Academy Person of the year Miguel Bose perform "Bambu" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pitbull (L) and Enrique Igelsias perform "Echa Pa'lla" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alex Cuba poses backstage with his award for best short form music video for "Eres Tu" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Salsa Giants perform as they accept the award for best salsa album for "Sergio George Presents Salsa Giants" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Maluma performs "La Temperatura" with Becky G during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Marc Anthony performs "Vivir Mi Vida" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenter Ximena Navarrete poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Dasahev Lopez Saavedra of El Dasa performs "Casi Pefecto" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Draco (L) and Ricky Martin perform Mas Y Mas during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gaby Moreno accepts the award for best new artist during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Enrique Iglesias and India Martinez perform "Loco" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Enrique Iglesias and India Martinez perform "Loco" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carlos Vives accepts the award for best tropical fusion album for "Corazon Profundo" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pitbull accepts the best urban performance award for his song "Echa Pa'lla", featuring Papayo (R), during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alejandro Sanz performs La Musica No Se Toca during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
La Original Banda El Lim N De Salvador Liz Rraga pose backstage with their Best Banda Album for "La Original y Sus Boleros De Amor" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Leslie Grace performs "Be My Baby" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carlos Vives performs "Volvi A Nacer" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jesse and Joy perform "Llorar" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rosalyn Sanchez and Ivan Sanchez present the award for top vocal album during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carmen Electra poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Wisen performs "Que Viva La Vida" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Christian Acosta poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Cote de Pablo poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Zion y Lennox (L) and Luny Tunes pose backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Dominican singer Johnny Ventura poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Venezuelan band Famas Loop poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Natalie Cole poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The band Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Leslie Grace poses backstage with Cirque du Soliel performers from the show "Zarkana" during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Leslie Grace poses backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Natalia Lafourcade poses with her award for best alternative album for "Mujer Divina - Homenaje A Agustin Lara," backstage during the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Technicians cover a monitor during a rainfall outside the venue for the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Rain falls on the arrivals line just prior to the start of the 14th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
