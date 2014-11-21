Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 21, 2014 | 7:57pm IST

Latin Grammys ceremony

Aneeka perfoms "Ojo Por Ojo". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Aneeka perfoms "Ojo Por Ojo". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Aneeka perfoms "Ojo Por Ojo". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ricky Martin performs "Adios". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ricky Martin performs "Adios". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Ricky Martin performs "Adios". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Venezuelan/Canadian singer and songwriter Mariana Vega poses with her Best New Artist award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Venezuelan/Canadian singer and songwriter Mariana Vega poses with her Best New Artist award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Venezuelan/Canadian singer and songwriter Mariana Vega poses with her Best New Artist award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Carlos Santana performs "Oye Como Va" with Pitbull. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Carlos Santana performs "Oye Como Va" with Pitbull. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Carlos Santana performs "Oye Como Va" with Pitbull. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Uruguayan musician Jorge Drexler poses with his Record of the Year award for "Universos Paralelos" and Best Singer/Songwriter award for "Bailar En La Cueva". REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Uruguayan musician Jorge Drexler poses with his Record of the Year award for "Universos Paralelos" and Best Singer/Songwriter award for "Bailar En La Cueva". REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Uruguayan musician Jorge Drexler poses with his Record of the Year award for "Universos Paralelos" and Best Singer/Songwriter award for "Bailar En La Cueva". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Wisen (C) performs "Control" with Chris Brown (R) and Pitbull. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wisen (C) performs "Control" with Chris Brown (R) and Pitbull. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Wisen (C) performs "Control" with Chris Brown (R) and Pitbull. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Carlos Vives performs "Cuando Nos Volvamos A Encontrar" with Marc Anthony (R). REUTERS/Mike Blake

Carlos Vives performs "Cuando Nos Volvamos A Encontrar" with Marc Anthony (R). REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Carlos Vives performs "Cuando Nos Volvamos A Encontrar" with Marc Anthony (R). REUTERS/Mike Blake
Juanes performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Juanes performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Juanes performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
President Barack Obama is shown on a large screen as he delivers his immigration speech from the White House before the start of the show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

President Barack Obama is shown on a large screen as he delivers his immigration speech from the White House before the start of the show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
President Barack Obama is shown on a large screen as he delivers his immigration speech from the White House before the start of the show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Person of the Year Joan Manuel Serrat poses backstage. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Person of the Year Joan Manuel Serrat poses backstage. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Person of the Year Joan Manuel Serrat poses backstage. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Pepe Aguilar performs "La Ley Del Monte". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Pepe Aguilar performs "La Ley Del Monte". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Pepe Aguilar performs "La Ley Del Monte". REUTERS/Mike Blake
La Original Banda El Limon de Salvador Lizarraga, featuring Rio Roma, perform a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

La Original Banda El Limon de Salvador Lizarraga, featuring Rio Roma, perform a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
La Original Banda El Limon de Salvador Lizarraga, featuring Rio Roma, perform a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Residente of Calle 13 performs "El Aguante". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Residente of Calle 13 performs "El Aguante". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Residente of Calle 13 performs "El Aguante". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Hosts Jacqueline Bracamontes and Eugenio Derbez perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Hosts Jacqueline Bracamontes and Eugenio Derbez perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Hosts Jacqueline Bracamontes and Eugenio Derbez perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake
La Arrolladora Banda El Limon de Rene Camacho, featuring Espinoza Paz, perform a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

La Arrolladora Banda El Limon de Rene Camacho, featuring Espinoza Paz, perform a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
La Arrolladora Banda El Limon de Rene Camacho, featuring Espinoza Paz, perform a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Nasri from the band Magic! bows to Marc Anthony after perforning "Cruel/Rude". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Nasri from the band Magic! bows to Marc Anthony after perforning "Cruel/Rude". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Nasri from the band Magic! bows to Marc Anthony after perforning "Cruel/Rude". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Gabriela Carrasco, the widow of Spanish flamenco guitarist Paco de Lucia, stands with their children Antonia (L) and Diego (R) after accepting his posthumous award for Best Flamenco Album for "Cancion Andaluza". De Lucia died in February 2014 in Mexico. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Gabriela Carrasco, the widow of Spanish flamenco guitarist Paco de Lucia, stands with their children Antonia (L) and Diego (R) after accepting his posthumous award for Best Flamenco Album for "Cancion Andaluza". De Lucia died in February 2014 in...more

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Gabriela Carrasco, the widow of Spanish flamenco guitarist Paco de Lucia, stands with their children Antonia (L) and Diego (R) after accepting his posthumous award for Best Flamenco Album for "Cancion Andaluza". De Lucia died in February 2014 in Mexico. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Pablo Alboran (L) performs "Donde Esta El Amor" with Jesse & Joy. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Pablo Alboran (L) performs "Donde Esta El Amor" with Jesse & Joy. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Pablo Alboran (L) performs "Donde Esta El Amor" with Jesse & Joy. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mexican rock band Camila perfoms "Perdon" with Ricky Martin. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mexican rock band Camila perfoms "Perdon" with Ricky Martin. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Mexican rock band Camila perfoms "Perdon" with Ricky Martin. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Yandel (L) performs "Plakito" with Farruko. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Yandel (L) performs "Plakito" with Farruko. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Yandel (L) performs "Plakito" with Farruko. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Colombian singer Carlos Vives poses with his Best Contemporary Tropical Album for "Mas + Corazon Profundo" and Best Tropical Song for "Cuando Nos Volvamos A Encontrar". REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Colombian singer Carlos Vives poses with his Best Contemporary Tropical Album for "Mas + Corazon Profundo" and Best Tropical Song for "Cuando Nos Volvamos A Encontrar". REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Colombian singer Carlos Vives poses with his Best Contemporary Tropical Album for "Mas + Corazon Profundo" and Best Tropical Song for "Cuando Nos Volvamos A Encontrar". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Carlos Santana performs "Oye Como Va" with Pitbull (L). REUTERS/Mike Blake

Carlos Santana performs "Oye Como Va" with Pitbull (L). REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Carlos Santana performs "Oye Como Va" with Pitbull (L). REUTERS/Mike Blake
