Latte art

South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin makes his latte arts called 'creamart' at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin makes his latte arts called 'creamart' at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin takes a photograph of his latte arts called 'creamart' at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin makes his latte arts, called 'creamart', at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
