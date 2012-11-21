Laughter is the best medicine
Professional performers 'Doctor Sfrckljana' and 'Doctor Obizek Cvilka', members of the Red Noses clown doctors, perform in a clinic for infectious diseases in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Professional performer 'Doctor Obizek Cvilka,' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, sings to children in a clinic for infectious diseases in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Professional performer 'Doctor E.K.' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors performs in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Professional performer 'Doctor Sfrckljana,' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, performs with a doll in a clinic for infectious diseases in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Professional performers Doctor Rozeta and Doctor Aleksander Smerkelj (R) members of Red Noses clown doctors perform in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A combination photo of members of the Red Noses clown doctors. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Professional performer 'Doctor Zivalski' a member of Red Noses clown doctors shows a mirror to an elderly woman as he performs at a care home in Izola, Slovenia, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Professional performer 'Doctor Mally', a member of the Red Noses clown doctors performs at a home for the elderly in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Professional performer 'Doctor Zivalski' a member of Red Noses clown doctors sings with an elderly woman as he performs at a care home in Izola, Slovenia, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Professional performer 'Doctor Sfrckljana,' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, sings to children in the hospital for disabled youth in Stara Gora, Slovenia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Professional performer 'Doctor Zen' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, sings to boys in the hospital for disabled youth in Stara Gora, Slovenia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Professional performers 'Doctor Zen and Doctor Sfrckljana, members of the Red Noses clown doctors, sing to children in the hospital for disabled youth in Stara Gora, Slovenia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Professional performer 'Doctor Zen' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, juggles scarves in the hospital for disabled youth in Stara Gora, Slovenia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Professional performer 'Doctor Mally' a member of Red Noses clown doctors dances with a nurse as an elderly patient watches at a care home in Izola, Slovenia, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Professional performer 'Doctor Aleksander Smerkelj', a member of the Red Noses clown doctors performs in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Professional performers 'Doctor E.K.' and 'Dr. Mafalda', members of the Red Noses clown doctors perform in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Professional performers 'Doctor Obizek Cvilka' and 'Doctor Zena', members of the Red Noses clown doctors perform at a home for the elderly in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Professional performer 'Doctor E.K.' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors performs in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
