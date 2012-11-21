Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 22, 2012 | 1:35am IST

Laughter is the best medicine

<p>Professional performers 'Doctor Sfrckljana' and 'Doctor Obizek Cvilka', members of the Red Noses clown doctors, perform in a clinic for infectious diseases in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Professional performers 'Doctor Sfrckljana' and 'Doctor Obizek Cvilka', members of the Red Noses clown doctors, perform in a clinic for infectious diseases in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Thursday, November 22, 2012

Professional performers 'Doctor Sfrckljana' and 'Doctor Obizek Cvilka', members of the Red Noses clown doctors, perform in a clinic for infectious diseases in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
1 / 18
<p>Professional performer 'Doctor Obizek Cvilka,' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, sings to children in a clinic for infectious diseases in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

Professional performer 'Doctor Obizek Cvilka,' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, sings to children in a clinic for infectious diseases in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Thursday, November 22, 2012

Professional performer 'Doctor Obizek Cvilka,' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, sings to children in a clinic for infectious diseases in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
2 / 18
<p>Professional performer 'Doctor E.K.' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors performs in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Professional performer 'Doctor E.K.' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors performs in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Thursday, November 22, 2012

Professional performer 'Doctor E.K.' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors performs in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
3 / 18
<p>Professional performer 'Doctor Sfrckljana,' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, performs with a doll in a clinic for infectious diseases in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Professional performer 'Doctor Sfrckljana,' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, performs with a doll in a clinic for infectious diseases in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Thursday, November 22, 2012

Professional performer 'Doctor Sfrckljana,' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, performs with a doll in a clinic for infectious diseases in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
4 / 18
<p>Professional performers Doctor Rozeta and Doctor Aleksander Smerkelj (R) members of Red Noses clown doctors perform in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Professional performers Doctor Rozeta and Doctor Aleksander Smerkelj (R) members of Red Noses clown doctors perform in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Thursday, November 22, 2012

Professional performers Doctor Rozeta and Doctor Aleksander Smerkelj (R) members of Red Noses clown doctors perform in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
5 / 18
<p>A combination photo of members of the Red Noses clown doctors. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

A combination photo of members of the Red Noses clown doctors. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Thursday, November 22, 2012

A combination photo of members of the Red Noses clown doctors. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
6 / 18
<p>Professional performer 'Doctor Zivalski' a member of Red Noses clown doctors shows a mirror to an elderly woman as he performs at a care home in Izola, Slovenia, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

Professional performer 'Doctor Zivalski' a member of Red Noses clown doctors shows a mirror to an elderly woman as he performs at a care home in Izola, Slovenia, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Thursday, November 22, 2012

Professional performer 'Doctor Zivalski' a member of Red Noses clown doctors shows a mirror to an elderly woman as he performs at a care home in Izola, Slovenia, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
7 / 18
<p>Professional performer 'Doctor Mally', a member of the Red Noses clown doctors performs at a home for the elderly in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Professional performer 'Doctor Mally', a member of the Red Noses clown doctors performs at a home for the elderly in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Thursday, November 22, 2012

Professional performer 'Doctor Mally', a member of the Red Noses clown doctors performs at a home for the elderly in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
8 / 18
<p>Professional performer 'Doctor Zivalski' a member of Red Noses clown doctors sings with an elderly woman as he performs at a care home in Izola, Slovenia, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Professional performer 'Doctor Zivalski' a member of Red Noses clown doctors sings with an elderly woman as he performs at a care home in Izola, Slovenia, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Thursday, November 22, 2012

Professional performer 'Doctor Zivalski' a member of Red Noses clown doctors sings with an elderly woman as he performs at a care home in Izola, Slovenia, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
9 / 18
<p>Professional performer 'Doctor Sfrckljana,' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, sings to children in the hospital for disabled youth in Stara Gora, Slovenia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Professional performer 'Doctor Sfrckljana,' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, sings to children in the hospital for disabled youth in Stara Gora, Slovenia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Thursday, November 22, 2012

Professional performer 'Doctor Sfrckljana,' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, sings to children in the hospital for disabled youth in Stara Gora, Slovenia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
10 / 18
<p>Professional performer 'Doctor Zen' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, sings to boys in the hospital for disabled youth in Stara Gora, Slovenia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Professional performer 'Doctor Zen' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, sings to boys in the hospital for disabled youth in Stara Gora, Slovenia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Thursday, November 22, 2012

Professional performer 'Doctor Zen' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, sings to boys in the hospital for disabled youth in Stara Gora, Slovenia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
11 / 18
<p>Professional performers 'Doctor Zen and Doctor Sfrckljana, members of the Red Noses clown doctors, sing to children in the hospital for disabled youth in Stara Gora, Slovenia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Professional performers 'Doctor Zen and Doctor Sfrckljana, members of the Red Noses clown doctors, sing to children in the hospital for disabled youth in Stara Gora, Slovenia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Thursday, November 22, 2012

Professional performers 'Doctor Zen and Doctor Sfrckljana, members of the Red Noses clown doctors, sing to children in the hospital for disabled youth in Stara Gora, Slovenia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
12 / 18
<p>Professional performer 'Doctor Zen' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, juggles scarves in the hospital for disabled youth in Stara Gora, Slovenia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

Professional performer 'Doctor Zen' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, juggles scarves in the hospital for disabled youth in Stara Gora, Slovenia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Thursday, November 22, 2012

Professional performer 'Doctor Zen' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors, juggles scarves in the hospital for disabled youth in Stara Gora, Slovenia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
13 / 18
<p>Professional performer 'Doctor Mally' a member of Red Noses clown doctors dances with a nurse as an elderly patient watches at a care home in Izola, Slovenia, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Professional performer 'Doctor Mally' a member of Red Noses clown doctors dances with a nurse as an elderly patient watches at a care home in Izola, Slovenia, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Thursday, November 22, 2012

Professional performer 'Doctor Mally' a member of Red Noses clown doctors dances with a nurse as an elderly patient watches at a care home in Izola, Slovenia, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
14 / 18
<p>Professional performer 'Doctor Aleksander Smerkelj', a member of the Red Noses clown doctors performs in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Professional performer 'Doctor Aleksander Smerkelj', a member of the Red Noses clown doctors performs in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Thursday, November 22, 2012

Professional performer 'Doctor Aleksander Smerkelj', a member of the Red Noses clown doctors performs in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
15 / 18
<p>Professional performers 'Doctor E.K.' and 'Dr. Mafalda', members of the Red Noses clown doctors perform in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Professional performers 'Doctor E.K.' and 'Dr. Mafalda', members of the Red Noses clown doctors perform in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Thursday, November 22, 2012

Professional performers 'Doctor E.K.' and 'Dr. Mafalda', members of the Red Noses clown doctors perform in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
16 / 18
<p>Professional performers 'Doctor Obizek Cvilka' and 'Doctor Zena', members of the Red Noses clown doctors perform at a home for the elderly in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Professional performers 'Doctor Obizek Cvilka' and 'Doctor Zena', members of the Red Noses clown doctors perform at a home for the elderly in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Thursday, November 22, 2012

Professional performers 'Doctor Obizek Cvilka' and 'Doctor Zena', members of the Red Noses clown doctors perform at a home for the elderly in Ljubljana, Slovenia, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
17 / 18
<p>Professional performer 'Doctor E.K.' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors performs in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic </p>

Professional performer 'Doctor E.K.' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors performs in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Thursday, November 22, 2012

Professional performer 'Doctor E.K.' a member of the Red Noses clown doctors performs in the paediatric clinic in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Rio's crack problem

Rio's crack problem

Next Slideshows

Rio's crack problem

Rio's crack problem

Municipal agents approach people showing signs of crack abuse during an operation to offer to send them to the shelters as part of efforts by authorities to end...

21 Nov 2012
Gypsy community demolished

Gypsy community demolished

Dozens of families have been living in the gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, Spain for over 50 years, but recently the community has been subject to...

21 Nov 2012
The Petraeus scandal

The Petraeus scandal

Those caught up in the Petraeus scandal.

21 Nov 2012
Stories from Sandy

Stories from Sandy

Photographer Mike Segar profiles Staten Island residents who lost everything when Sandy hit.

20 Nov 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast