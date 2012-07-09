Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jul 9, 2012 | 3:35pm IST

Laughter Yoga

<p>Police commandos from Punjab take part in a laughter exercise during a yoga session at the commando complex in Mohali November 14, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

Police commandos from Punjab take part in a laughter exercise during a yoga session at the commando complex in Mohali November 14, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Monday, July 09, 2012

Police commandos from Punjab take part in a laughter exercise during a yoga session at the commando complex in Mohali November 14, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Close
1 / 18
<p>Members of the Laughter Yoga club practise laughing during morning exercise at a public park in Hanoi September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kham/Files</p>

Members of the Laughter Yoga club practise laughing during morning exercise at a public park in Hanoi September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kham/Files

Monday, July 09, 2012

Members of the Laughter Yoga club practise laughing during morning exercise at a public park in Hanoi September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kham/Files

Close
2 / 18
<p>People practice Laughter Yoga during the "World Laughter Day" celebrations in Hong Kong May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files</p>

People practice Laughter Yoga during the "World Laughter Day" celebrations in Hong Kong May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files

Monday, July 09, 2012

People practice Laughter Yoga during the "World Laughter Day" celebrations in Hong Kong May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files

Close
3 / 18
<p>Members of the Laughter Yoga club practise laughing during morning exercise at a public park in Hanoi September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kham/Files</p>

Members of the Laughter Yoga club practise laughing during morning exercise at a public park in Hanoi September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kham/Files

Monday, July 09, 2012

Members of the Laughter Yoga club practise laughing during morning exercise at a public park in Hanoi September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kham/Files

Close
4 / 18
<p>Members of the Laughter Yoga club practise laughing during morning exercise at a public park in Hanoi September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kham/Files</p>

Members of the Laughter Yoga club practise laughing during morning exercise at a public park in Hanoi September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kham/Files

Monday, July 09, 2012

Members of the Laughter Yoga club practise laughing during morning exercise at a public park in Hanoi September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kham/Files

Close
5 / 18
<p>Members of the Laughter Yoga club practise laughing during morning exercise at a public park in Hanoi September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kham/Files</p>

Members of the Laughter Yoga club practise laughing during morning exercise at a public park in Hanoi September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kham/Files

Monday, July 09, 2012

Members of the Laughter Yoga club practise laughing during morning exercise at a public park in Hanoi September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kham/Files

Close
6 / 18
<p>An inmate practices laughter therapy during a yoga camp inside Kot Bhalwal jail on the outskirts of Jammu September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

An inmate practices laughter therapy during a yoga camp inside Kot Bhalwal jail on the outskirts of Jammu September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Monday, July 09, 2012

An inmate practices laughter therapy during a yoga camp inside Kot Bhalwal jail on the outskirts of Jammu September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Close
7 / 18
<p>Dr. Funshine (L), aka Caroline Meeks, M.D. shares a moment with Thelma Howell as she teaches laughter therapy to a group of seniors at the Clairmont Friendship Center in San Diego, California November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files</p>

Dr. Funshine (L), aka Caroline Meeks, M.D. shares a moment with Thelma Howell as she teaches laughter therapy to a group of seniors at the Clairmont Friendship Center in San Diego, California November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

Monday, July 09, 2012

Dr. Funshine (L), aka Caroline Meeks, M.D. shares a moment with Thelma Howell as she teaches laughter therapy to a group of seniors at the Clairmont Friendship Center in San Diego, California November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

Close
8 / 18
<p>Thelma Howell participates in a laughter therapy class led by Dr. Funshine, aka Caroline Meeks, M.D. for a group of seniors at the Clairmont Friendship Center in San Diego, California November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files</p>

Thelma Howell participates in a laughter therapy class led by Dr. Funshine, aka Caroline Meeks, M.D. for a group of seniors at the Clairmont Friendship Center in San Diego, California November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

Monday, July 09, 2012

Thelma Howell participates in a laughter therapy class led by Dr. Funshine, aka Caroline Meeks, M.D. for a group of seniors at the Clairmont Friendship Center in San Diego, California November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

Close
9 / 18
<p>Dr. Funshine, aka Caroline Meeks, M.D. (C) leads a laughter therapy session with Wanda Boyce (L) and Richard Trask along with a group of seniors at the Clairmont Friendship Center in San Diego, California November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files</p>

Dr. Funshine, aka Caroline Meeks, M.D. (C) leads a laughter therapy session with Wanda Boyce (L) and Richard Trask along with a group of seniors at the Clairmont Friendship Center in San Diego, California November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files more

Monday, July 09, 2012

Dr. Funshine, aka Caroline Meeks, M.D. (C) leads a laughter therapy session with Wanda Boyce (L) and Richard Trask along with a group of seniors at the Clairmont Friendship Center in San Diego, California November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

Close
10 / 18
<p>Elderly people take part in "Laughter Yoga" exercises at Hospicio de San Jose orphanage centre in Manila July 13, 2010. REUTERS/Erik de Castro/Files</p>

Elderly people take part in "Laughter Yoga" exercises at Hospicio de San Jose orphanage centre in Manila July 13, 2010. REUTERS/Erik de Castro/Files

Monday, July 09, 2012

Elderly people take part in "Laughter Yoga" exercises at Hospicio de San Jose orphanage centre in Manila July 13, 2010. REUTERS/Erik de Castro/Files

Close
11 / 18
<p>Mary Sison, 94, takes part in "Laughter Yoga" exercises at Hospicio de San Jose orphanage centre in Manila July 13, 2010. REUTERS/Erik de Castro/Files</p>

Mary Sison, 94, takes part in "Laughter Yoga" exercises at Hospicio de San Jose orphanage centre in Manila July 13, 2010. REUTERS/Erik de Castro/Files

Monday, July 09, 2012

Mary Sison, 94, takes part in "Laughter Yoga" exercises at Hospicio de San Jose orphanage centre in Manila July 13, 2010. REUTERS/Erik de Castro/Files

Close
12 / 18
<p>Prison inmates take part in "Laughter Yoga" inside the Mandaluyong city jail in Metro Manila July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Erik de Castro/Files</p>

Prison inmates take part in "Laughter Yoga" inside the Mandaluyong city jail in Metro Manila July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Erik de Castro/Files

Monday, July 09, 2012

Prison inmates take part in "Laughter Yoga" inside the Mandaluyong city jail in Metro Manila July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Erik de Castro/Files

Close
13 / 18
<p>People practise laughter therapy during a yoga camp in Ahmedabad December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

People practise laughter therapy during a yoga camp in Ahmedabad December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Monday, July 09, 2012

People practise laughter therapy during a yoga camp in Ahmedabad December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
14 / 18
<p>A security personnel practices laughter therapy during an early morning yoga session at a park in Allahabad August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

A security personnel practices laughter therapy during an early morning yoga session at a park in Allahabad August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Monday, July 09, 2012

A security personnel practices laughter therapy during an early morning yoga session at a park in Allahabad August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Close
15 / 18
<p>Security personnel practice laughter therapy during an early morning yoga session in a park in Allahabad August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

Security personnel practice laughter therapy during an early morning yoga session in a park in Allahabad August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Monday, July 09, 2012

Security personnel practice laughter therapy during an early morning yoga session in a park in Allahabad August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Close
16 / 18
<p>Men laugh during a laughter session in Bhopal October 12, 2003. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files</p>

Men laugh during a laughter session in Bhopal October 12, 2003. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Monday, July 09, 2012

Men laugh during a laughter session in Bhopal October 12, 2003. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Close
17 / 18
<p>Women gestures during a laughing session in Bhopal October 12, 2003. REUTERS/ Raj Patidar/Files</p>

Women gestures during a laughing session in Bhopal October 12, 2003. REUTERS/ Raj Patidar/Files

Monday, July 09, 2012

Women gestures during a laughing session in Bhopal October 12, 2003. REUTERS/ Raj Patidar/Files

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
World Kissing Day

World Kissing Day

Next Slideshows

World Kissing Day

World Kissing Day

Couples smooch for World Kissing Day.

06 Jul 2012
Face-masked swimmers

Face-masked swimmers

Women wearing nylon masks, to block the sun's rays, take to one of China's beaches.

06 Jul 2012
Hot and hotter summer

Hot and hotter summer

A look at the many ways people are staying cool from a relentless heat wave hitting the eastern U.S.

06 Jul 2012
Israel's ultra-Orthodox

Israel's ultra-Orthodox

The ultra-Orthodox Jews have gone from being a tiny minority in Israel's mostly secular society to its fastest-growing sector, now about 10 percent of the 7.8...

06 Jul 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast