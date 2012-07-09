Laughter Yoga
Police commandos from Punjab take part in a laughter exercise during a yoga session at the commando complex in Mohali November 14, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Police commandos from Punjab take part in a laughter exercise during a yoga session at the commando complex in Mohali November 14, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Members of the Laughter Yoga club practise laughing during morning exercise at a public park in Hanoi September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kham/Files
People practice Laughter Yoga during the "World Laughter Day" celebrations in Hong Kong May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
An inmate practices laughter therapy during a yoga camp inside Kot Bhalwal jail on the outskirts of Jammu September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Dr. Funshine (L), aka Caroline Meeks, M.D. shares a moment with Thelma Howell as she teaches laughter therapy to a group of seniors at the Clairmont Friendship Center in San Diego, California November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files
Thelma Howell participates in a laughter therapy class led by Dr. Funshine, aka Caroline Meeks, M.D. for a group of seniors at the Clairmont Friendship Center in San Diego, California November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files
Dr. Funshine, aka Caroline Meeks, M.D. (C) leads a laughter therapy session with Wanda Boyce (L) and Richard Trask along with a group of seniors at the Clairmont Friendship Center in San Diego, California November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files more
Elderly people take part in "Laughter Yoga" exercises at Hospicio de San Jose orphanage centre in Manila July 13, 2010. REUTERS/Erik de Castro/Files
Mary Sison, 94, takes part in "Laughter Yoga" exercises at Hospicio de San Jose orphanage centre in Manila July 13, 2010. REUTERS/Erik de Castro/Files
Prison inmates take part in "Laughter Yoga" inside the Mandaluyong city jail in Metro Manila July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Erik de Castro/Files
People practise laughter therapy during a yoga camp in Ahmedabad December 2, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A security personnel practices laughter therapy during an early morning yoga session at a park in Allahabad August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Security personnel practice laughter therapy during an early morning yoga session in a park in Allahabad August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Men laugh during a laughter session in Bhopal October 12, 2003. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files
Women gestures during a laughing session in Bhopal October 12, 2003. REUTERS/ Raj Patidar/Files
