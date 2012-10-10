Launching SpaceX
The SpaceX Falcon 9 test rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme
With the Earth in the background, the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen as it is grappled by the International Space Station's Canadarm2 robotic arm, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on its debut launch from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Space Exploration Technologies' unmanned Dragon capsule floats in the Pacific Ocean off of Baja, California, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/SpaceX
The SpaceX Falcon 9 test rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme
With the Earth's horizon as a backdrop, the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen berthed to the International Space Station, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on its debut launch from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Scott Audette
The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is moved into position for docking with the International Space Station using the station's Canadarm2, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on its debut launch from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Scott Audette
SpaceX spacecrafts the Dragon (L) and the DragonRider sit on display before NASA Administrator Charles Bolden and SpaceX CEO and Chief Designer Elon Musk address SpaceX employees following the first successful mission by a private company to carry...more
The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is moved into position for docking with the International Space Station using the station's Canadarm2, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV
The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen attached to the end of the International Space Station's Canadarm2 robotic arm as it is unberthed in preparation for its return to earth, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Flight controllers clap in NASA's International Space Station control room in Houston, Texas, as the SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is captured by crew members aboard the International Space Station using the station's Canadarm2, May 25, 2012....more
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, October 7, 2012. REUTERS /Michael Brown
The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen docked to the Harmony node of the International Space Station with the Japanese Kibo Laboratory module in the foreground and the earth in the background, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket with the Dragon capsule lifts off from launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force station in Cape Canaveral, December 8, 2010. REUTERS/Scott Audette
The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is seen attached to the International Space Station's Canadarm2 robotic arm as it is unberthed in preparation for its return to earth, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/NASA TV
Space Exploration Technologies' Falcon 9 rocket is prepared for a launch attempt from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Brown
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Brown
