Pictures | Tue May 7, 2013

Lauryn Hill sentenced to prison

<p>Hip hop artist Lauryn Hill leaves United States Court after a sentencing on federal tax evasion charges in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2013.The Grammy-winning musician Hill was sentenced to three months in prison and an additional three months in home confinement on three charges she failed to file tax returns on more than $1.8 million between 2005 and 2007. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Lauryn Hill arrives at United States Court in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2013, for a scheduled sentencing on federal tax evasion charges. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Lauryn Hill (C), escorted by her private security, arrives at United States Court in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2013, for a scheduled sentencing on federal tax evasion charges. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Lauryn Hill leaves the Federal Court in Newark, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Lauryn Hill leaves the Federal Court in Newark, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Lauryn Hill exits the Federal Court in Newark, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Lauryn Hill performs on center stage at the Coachella Valley Music &amp; Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Lauryn Hill performs on center stage at the Coachella Valley Music &amp; Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Lauryn Hill performs at "Skullcandy Sessions" at Harry O's nightclub during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Lauryn Hill performs at "Skullcandy Sessions" at Harry O's nightclub during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Lauryn Hill performs at "Skullcandy Sessions" at Harry O's nightclub during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Lauryn Hill performs at "Skullcandy Sessions" at Harry O's nightclub during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Singer Lauryn Hill performs during the "Star Night" show at the 39th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, July 6, 2005.</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>The group "The Fugees" featuring singer Lauryn Hill (C) perform during the 2005 BET Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood June 28, 2005. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Lauryn Hill accepts her "Best Video of the Year Award" as Paul McCartney watches on stage at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards show at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York on September 9, 1999. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Lauryn Hill accepts her award for New Artist of the Year, Solo at the 1999 Source Hip Hop Music Awards at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood August 18, 1999. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Lauryn Hill performs at a concert in the Senegalese capital Dakar late March 1, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Patti LaBelle (L) smiles after Grammy Award winning singer Lauryn Hill presented LaBelle with the Pioneer Award at the Rhythm &amp; Blues Foundation Pioneer Awards dinner in Los Angeles February 25, 1999. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>The Fugees (from left) Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill and Prakazrel Michel pose with the Grammy they won for the Best R &amp; B Performance by a Duo or Group for "Killing Me Softly With His Song" at the 39th Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York February 30, 1997. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Lauryn Hill (lower left) leads the Fugees at the 1996 MTV Music Video Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York September 4, 1996. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

