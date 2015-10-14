Leaders in the cockpit
Television image shows acting Russian President Vladimir Putin sitting in the cockpit of a Sukhoi-27 fighter jet at an airport near the Chechen regional capital Grozny March 20, 2000. REUTERS TV
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko waves as he takes part in a testing flight onboard a Sukhoi Su-27 fighter aircraft during his working trip to Zaporizhia region on the Day of Defender of Ukraine, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ukrainian Presidential...more
President George W. Bush waves from the cockpit aboard an S-3 Viking, before flying out to the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, from Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, May 1, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev sits in the Sukhoi SU-34 fighter-bomber before the flight during his visit to Kubinka airbase outside Moscow, March 28, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Dmitry Astakhov
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, in this photo taken on March 17, 2001, listens to a soldier during his participation in a military exercise in La Guajira. REUTERS/Egilda Gomez-Prensa Miraflores/Handout
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sits in an airplane as he guides a flight drill for the inspection of airmen of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Air and Anti-Air Force in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in...more
Ukraine's President Viktor Yushchenko sits in a cabin of Sukhoi Su-27 fighter plane before taking a flight at an airfield outside Kiev March 28, 2008. REUTERS/Mykola Lazarenko/Pool
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez sits on the controls of a Chinese-made K-8 jet during a ceremony in Barquisimeto, March 13, 2010. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper gestures as he sits in the cockpit of a CF-18 fighter jet with Major Daniel Dionne in Mirabel, Quebec, September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Shaun Best
President George W. Bush meets with crew members on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, as the carrier steamed toward San Diego, California, May 1, 2003. REUTERS/Larry Downing
