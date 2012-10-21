Edition:
Leading ladies of the king of romance

<p>Bollywood star Sridevi checks her make-up in Mumbai in this January 15, 2004 file photo. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Rani Mukherjee gestures during her visit to a pandal during the Durga Puja festival in Mumbai September 25, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit smiles during a news conference to promote her movie "Aaja Nachle," in New Delhi, November 27, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Preity Zinta arrives for the Indian International Academy Awards (IIFA) in Sheffield, northern England, June 9, 2007. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif smiles during a news conference of her movie ''Tees Maar Khan'' in Kolkata December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma poses after an interview during the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend in Macau June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla poses for a picture during the launch ceremony of a fashion store in Mumbai August 9, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Kajol smiles during a promotional event of a toy company in Mumbai September 4, 2006. REUTERS/Adeel Halim</p>

<p>Indian Bollywood actresses Zinta and Rekha arrive for the International Indian Film Academy awards in Amsterdam June 11, 2005. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters</p>

<p>Actress Rekha attends the launch of a website in Bombay November 14, 2000. REUTERS/Reuters Photographer</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a beach front photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra poses with the Best Female Debut winner trophy on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards show in Singapore June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone takes part in the Mai Mumbai fashion show during the second day of Lakme fashion week in Mumbai March 28, 2009. The charity show was organised to pay tribute to last year's Mumbai attacks victims. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe (INDIA FASHION)</p>

