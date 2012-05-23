Leading Men of Bollywood
Actor Akshay Kumar jumps on a trampoline for a promotional video of his movie "Blue" at filmcity in Mumbai September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Amitabh Bachchan attends a news conference to promote his movie "Aarakshan" (reservation) in Kolkata July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Actor Aamir Khan jokingly speaks on a mobile phone during a promotional event of a mobile company in New Delhi June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Shah Rukh Khan performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Actor Ranbir Kapoor attends a launch of his movie "Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani" in Mumbai October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Actor Abhishek Bachchan gestures during a promotional campaign for his movie "Raavan" in Mumbai June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Actor Hrithik Roshan poses for a picture during a promotional event of a textile company in Mumbai October 8, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bobby Deol performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Actor Irfan Khan arrives on the green carpet at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese/Files
Actor Salman Khan walks the runway during a fashion show for the "Being Human" foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) run by Khan, at the India Couture Week in Mumbai October 13, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Actor Anil Kapoor waves to fans at the gala opening of the film 'Chillar Party' in Brampton June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese/Files
Arjun Rampal and his wife Meher take part in the Mai Mumbai fashion show during the second day of Lakme fashion week in Mumbai March 28, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Actor Shahid Kapur poses for a picture before addressing a news conference for his movie "Kaminey" (Rascals) in Mumbai August 16, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglan/Files
actor Ritesh Deshmukh greets fans at the world premiere of the film "Double Dhamaal" in Brampton June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese/Files
Actor Irfan Khan arrives on the green carpet at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Casses/Files
Actor Vivek Oberoi (R) smiles with former Tamil Tiger Rebel (LLTE) women fighters during their wedding ceremony in Vavuniya, north of the capital Colombo June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer /Files
Actor Sanjay Dutt arrives on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhur/Files
Actor Salman Khan reacts on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh (C), with Dia Mirza (L) and Jacqueline Fernandez at a news conference for International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Actor John Abraham presents a creation by designer Rocky S at the Lakme India Fashion Week in Mumbai September 20, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Ajay Devgan (C) waves towards the media as he leaves after attending a musical ceremony in Mumbai early April 19, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Actors Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna arrive for the Indian International Academy Awards (IIFA) in Sheffield, northern England June 9, 2007. REUTERS/David Moir/Files
Actor Shreyas Talpade poses for picture during a news conference of his movie "Aagey Se Right" at a multiplex in Chandigarh August 30, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Actor Imran Khan poses for a picture during a promotional event for his movie "Luck" at a radio station in Mumbai July 20, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Actor Akshay Kumar poses for a portrait during a photocall for his film "Thank You", at a hotel in central London March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files
Actor Saif Ali Khan walks the runway during a fashion show for the "Being Human" foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) run by actor Salman Khan, at the India Couture Week in Mumbai October 13, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Actor Zayed Khan arrives on the green carpet at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese/Files
Shah Rukh Khan performs during the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards show in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Actor Sunil Shetty poses for a picture as he shoots for an advertisement campaign of an eyewear brand in Mumbai July 10, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Actor Govinda attends a news conference for his upcoming movie "Do Knot Disturb" at the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend in Macau June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Sanjay Dutt attends a news conference in Kolkata April 26, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Actor Dino Morea presents a creation from designer Sharbari Dutta during Kolkata Fashion Week in Kolkata April 2, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
Actor Emraan Hashmi poses for photographers at Kings Cross station in central London June 6, 2007. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files
Actor Abhay Deol with Lara Dutta (L) pose for a picture during the "GQ Men of the Year 2009" awards in Mumbai September 27, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglan/Files
Actor Arshad Warsi greets fans in Toronto June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Actor Fardeen Khan showcases a creation by fashion house Provogue during a fashion show in Bombay. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Farhan Akhtar poses with producer Ritesh Sidhwani and actress Priyanka Chopra during a photocall to promote the movie "Don - The King is back" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files more
Actor Jimmy Shergill (R) signs autographs for his fans in Chandigarh December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Actor Rahul Bose attends a news conference for Oxfam in New Delhi September 13, 2007. REUTERS/Tanushree Punwani/Files
Actor Sunny Deol sits in a helicopter while posing for photographers before going for a ride with winners of an online contest in Bombay April 18, 2003. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
