Pictures | Wed Aug 1, 2012

Leaning Colosseum of Rome

Mauro Monteferri drives his Alfa Romeo Spider "Duetto" 1967 in front of the ancient Colosseum in Rome, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Mauro Monteferri drives his Alfa Romeo Spider "Duetto" 1967 in front of the ancient Colosseum in Rome, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The ancient Colosseum is seen during an heavy snowfalls late in the night in Rome February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriele Forzano

The ancient Colosseum is seen during an heavy snowfalls late in the night in Rome February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriele Forzano

A general view of Rome's ancient Colosseum at night August 21, 2010. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A general view of Rome's ancient Colosseum at night August 21, 2010. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

A member of the Gruppo Storico Romano (Roman Historical Group) dressed as a gladiator marches past the ancient Colosseum to mark the 2,764th anniversary of the founding of Rome April 17, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A member of the Gruppo Storico Romano (Roman Historical Group) dressed as a gladiator marches past the ancient Colosseum to mark the 2,764th anniversary of the founding of Rome April 17, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The Colosseum is seen before the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession led by Pope Benedict XVI in downtown Rome April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The Colosseum is seen before the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession led by Pope Benedict XVI in downtown Rome April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Rome's ancient Colosseum is pictured at the start of Earth Hour March 28, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Rome's ancient Colosseum is pictured at the start of Earth Hour March 28, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Protesters hold a large Palestinian flag in front of the Colosseum during a protest against Israel's attacks on Gaza, in Rome January 17, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Protesters hold a large Palestinian flag in front of the Colosseum during a protest against Israel's attacks on Gaza, in Rome January 17, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Astana rider Lance Armstrong of the U.S. crosses the finish line past the Colosseum at the end of the last stage of the Giro d'Italia in Rome, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Astana rider Lance Armstrong of the U.S. crosses the finish line past the Colosseum at the end of the last stage of the Giro d'Italia in Rome, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The official match ball of the UEFA Champions League final is displayed during its unveiling ceremony in front of Rome's ancient Colosseum March 16, 2009. The final will take place on May 27, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

The official match ball of the UEFA Champions League final is displayed during its unveiling ceremony in front of Rome's ancient Colosseum March 16, 2009. The final will take place on May 27, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

A shadow falls on the moon during a lunar eclipse, at the ancient Colosseum in Rome June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A shadow falls on the moon during a lunar eclipse, at the ancient Colosseum in Rome June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Pope Benedict XVI holds the cross as he leads the traditional Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) at the Colosseum in Rome April 6, 2007. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Benedict XVI holds the cross as he leads the traditional Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) at the Colosseum in Rome April 6, 2007. REUTERS/Max Rossi

People march past the Colosseum during the Europride gay parade in downtown Rome June 11, 2011. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

People march past the Colosseum during the Europride gay parade in downtown Rome June 11, 2011. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Tourists walk in front of Rome's ancient Colosseum, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tourists walk in front of Rome's ancient Colosseum, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A view of Rome's ancient Colosseum is seen August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A view of Rome's ancient Colosseum is seen August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A worker is seen on a boom lift as he prepares for the restoration of Rome's ancient Colosseum, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A worker is seen on a boom lift as he prepares for the restoration of Rome's ancient Colosseum, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

