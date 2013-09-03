Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 3, 2013 | 1:25pm IST

Leaps and bounds

<p>A man jumps over a water stream on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A man jumps over a water stream on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

A man jumps over a water stream on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
1 / 31
<p>Village boys jump from a tyre tube into floodwaters at Danapur, on the outskirts of Patna August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Village boys jump from a tyre tube into floodwaters at Danapur, on the outskirts of Patna August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

Village boys jump from a tyre tube into floodwaters at Danapur, on the outskirts of Patna August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 31
<p>A boy jumps into waters of the river Ganges to cool himself in Allahabad July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

A boy jumps into waters of the river Ganges to cool himself in Allahabad July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

A boy jumps into waters of the river Ganges to cool himself in Allahabad July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
3 / 31
<p>Boys jump into a canal during a hot day in New Delhi May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Boys jump into a canal during a hot day in New Delhi May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

Boys jump into a canal during a hot day in New Delhi May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
4 / 31
<p>Boys play cricket on the Marina beach in Chennai May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Boys play cricket on the Marina beach in Chennai May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

Boys play cricket on the Marina beach in Chennai May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Close
5 / 31
<p>A boy jumps from a raft in to the Sabarmati river to cool off on a hot day in Ahmedabad March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A boy jumps from a raft in to the Sabarmati river to cool off on a hot day in Ahmedabad March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

A boy jumps from a raft in to the Sabarmati river to cool off on a hot day in Ahmedabad March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
6 / 31
<p>A devotee exercises before taking a holy dip on the banks of the Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

A devotee exercises before taking a holy dip on the banks of the Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

A devotee exercises before taking a holy dip on the banks of the Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
7 / 31
<p>A boy jumps from a jetty into the waters of Dal Lake to cool himself on a hot day in Srinagar July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A boy jumps from a jetty into the waters of Dal Lake to cool himself on a hot day in Srinagar July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

A boy jumps from a jetty into the waters of Dal Lake to cool himself on a hot day in Srinagar July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
8 / 31
<p>A boy jumps from a bridge into the waters of Dal Lake to cool himself on a hot day in Srinagar June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A boy jumps from a bridge into the waters of Dal Lake to cool himself on a hot day in Srinagar June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

A boy jumps from a bridge into the waters of Dal Lake to cool himself on a hot day in Srinagar June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
9 / 31
<p>A boy jumps into a step well built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A boy jumps into a step well built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

A boy jumps into a step well built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
10 / 31
<p>A boy jumps from an air-conditioner installed on an adjacent building next to the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya, in a step well in New Delhi June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A boy jumps from an air-conditioner installed on an adjacent building next to the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya, in a step well in New Delhi June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

A boy jumps from an air-conditioner installed on an adjacent building next to the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya, in a step well in New Delhi June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
11 / 31
<p>Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demoness Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival at village Phalen, near Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demoness Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival at village Phalen, near Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demoness Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival at village Phalen, near Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
12 / 31
<p>Boys are silhouetted against the setting sun as they exercise in a public park in the outskirts of Jammu February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Boys are silhouetted against the setting sun as they exercise in a public park in the outskirts of Jammu February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

Boys are silhouetted against the setting sun as they exercise in a public park in the outskirts of Jammu February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
13 / 31
<p>Boys are silhouetted against the Jehlum river as they perform somersaults in its waters, in Srinagar August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Boys are silhouetted against the Jehlum river as they perform somersaults in its waters, in Srinagar August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

Boys are silhouetted against the Jehlum river as they perform somersaults in its waters, in Srinagar August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
14 / 31
<p>A boy prepares to jump off a rock into the waters of the Osman Sagar Lake near the southern Indian city of Hyderabad May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

A boy prepares to jump off a rock into the waters of the Osman Sagar Lake near the southern Indian city of Hyderabad May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

A boy prepares to jump off a rock into the waters of the Osman Sagar Lake near the southern Indian city of Hyderabad May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
15 / 31
<p>A man jumps in the air to hit a ball as people play cricket by the beach with an improvised stick for a bat and a piece of wood for wickets in Mumbai February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A man jumps in the air to hit a ball as people play cricket by the beach with an improvised stick for a bat and a piece of wood for wickets in Mumbai February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

A man jumps in the air to hit a ball as people play cricket by the beach with an improvised stick for a bat and a piece of wood for wickets in Mumbai February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
16 / 31
<p>A boy jumps into a pond to beat the heat on a hot day in New Delhi June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

A boy jumps into a pond to beat the heat on a hot day in New Delhi June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

A boy jumps into a pond to beat the heat on a hot day in New Delhi June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
17 / 31
<p>Men practice Vovinam at the Vovinam Martial Arts Academy in Hyderabad June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Men practice Vovinam at the Vovinam Martial Arts Academy in Hyderabad June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

Men practice Vovinam at the Vovinam Martial Arts Academy in Hyderabad June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
18 / 31
<p>A boy jumps into a lake to beat the heat on a hot day in Bhopal April 30, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar</p>

A boy jumps into a lake to beat the heat on a hot day in Bhopal April 30, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

A boy jumps into a lake to beat the heat on a hot day in Bhopal April 30, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Close
19 / 31
<p>Boys jump in a pond to cool off in Agartala, capital of Tripura, April 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

Boys jump in a pond to cool off in Agartala, capital of Tripura, April 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

Boys jump in a pond to cool off in Agartala, capital of Tripura, April 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Close
20 / 31
<p>A boy jumps into a lake to beat the heat in Bhopal March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar</p>

A boy jumps into a lake to beat the heat in Bhopal March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

A boy jumps into a lake to beat the heat in Bhopal March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Close
21 / 31
<p>A boy jumps in a pond on a hot day in Agartala, capital of Tripura, June 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

A boy jumps in a pond on a hot day in Agartala, capital of Tripura, June 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

A boy jumps in a pond on a hot day in Agartala, capital of Tripura, June 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Close
22 / 31
<p>A worker's son plays in a salt pan near Bhavnagar, in Gujarat March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

A worker's son plays in a salt pan near Bhavnagar, in Gujarat March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

A worker's son plays in a salt pan near Bhavnagar, in Gujarat March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Close
23 / 31
<p>Soldiers jump during their training period at 11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre in Lucknow December 17, 2008. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

Soldiers jump during their training period at 11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre in Lucknow December 17, 2008. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

Soldiers jump during their training period at 11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre in Lucknow December 17, 2008. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Close
24 / 31
<p>A police officer jumps over the red carpet prior to the arrival of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi, January 25, 2008. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool</p>

A police officer jumps over the red carpet prior to the arrival of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi, January 25, 2008. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

A police officer jumps over the red carpet prior to the arrival of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi, January 25, 2008. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

Close
25 / 31
<p>A boy jumps into the Ganges on a hot summer's day in Kolkata April 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

A boy jumps into the Ganges on a hot summer's day in Kolkata April 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

A boy jumps into the Ganges on a hot summer's day in Kolkata April 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Close
26 / 31
<p>Boys jump from a boat into the river Ganges in Varanasi June 12, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

Boys jump from a boat into the river Ganges in Varanasi June 12, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

Boys jump from a boat into the river Ganges in Varanasi June 12, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Close
27 / 31
<p>A man jumps from a truck loaded with recyclable materials in a garbage dump in New Delhi June 8, 2006. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A man jumps from a truck loaded with recyclable materials in a garbage dump in New Delhi June 8, 2006. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

A man jumps from a truck loaded with recyclable materials in a garbage dump in New Delhi June 8, 2006. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
28 / 31
<p>An Indian tsunami survivor jumps from a new boat in tsunami-hit Nagapattinam, in Tamil Nadu, March 24, 2005. REUTERS/Babu</p>

An Indian tsunami survivor jumps from a new boat in tsunami-hit Nagapattinam, in Tamil Nadu, March 24, 2005. REUTERS/Babu

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

An Indian tsunami survivor jumps from a new boat in tsunami-hit Nagapattinam, in Tamil Nadu, March 24, 2005. REUTERS/Babu

Close
29 / 31
<p>Children jump into the river Hooghly to cool off from the heat in Calcutta May 28, 2004. REUTERS/Sucheta Das</p>

Children jump into the river Hooghly to cool off from the heat in Calcutta May 28, 2004. REUTERS/Sucheta Das

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

Children jump into the river Hooghly to cool off from the heat in Calcutta May 28, 2004. REUTERS/Sucheta Das

Close
30 / 31
<p>An Indian youth jumps into the water on the banks of Ganges in Varanasi December 4, 2001. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore</p>

An Indian youth jumps into the water on the banks of Ganges in Varanasi December 4, 2001. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

An Indian youth jumps into the water on the banks of Ganges in Varanasi December 4, 2001. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Beyonce at Coney Island

Beyonce at Coney Island

Next Slideshows

Beyonce at Coney Island

Beyonce at Coney Island

Beyonce rides the rides while filming a music video at Coney Island.

31 Aug 2013
Douglas and Zeta-Jones split

Douglas and Zeta-Jones split

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones announce they are separating.

29 Aug 2013
Top-earning celebrities

Top-earning celebrities

Forbes ranks the world's top-earning celebrities.

27 Aug 2013
Miley Cyrus: Then and Now

Miley Cyrus: Then and Now

A look at the career of pop singer Miley Cyrus, who shocked viewers with a performance at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

27 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures