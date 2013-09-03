Leaps and bounds
A man jumps over a water stream on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Village boys jump from a tyre tube into floodwaters at Danapur, on the outskirts of Patna August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy jumps into waters of the river Ganges to cool himself in Allahabad July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Boys jump into a canal during a hot day in New Delhi May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Boys play cricket on the Marina beach in Chennai May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A boy jumps from a raft in to the Sabarmati river to cool off on a hot day in Ahmedabad March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A devotee exercises before taking a holy dip on the banks of the Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A boy jumps from a jetty into the waters of Dal Lake to cool himself on a hot day in Srinagar July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A boy jumps from a bridge into the waters of Dal Lake to cool himself on a hot day in Srinagar June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A boy jumps into a step well built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy jumps from an air-conditioner installed on an adjacent building next to the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya, in a step well in New Delhi June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demoness Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival at village Phalen, near Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Boys are silhouetted against the setting sun as they exercise in a public park in the outskirts of Jammu February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Boys are silhouetted against the Jehlum river as they perform somersaults in its waters, in Srinagar August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A boy prepares to jump off a rock into the waters of the Osman Sagar Lake near the southern Indian city of Hyderabad May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A man jumps in the air to hit a ball as people play cricket by the beach with an improvised stick for a bat and a piece of wood for wickets in Mumbai February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy jumps into a pond to beat the heat on a hot day in New Delhi June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Men practice Vovinam at the Vovinam Martial Arts Academy in Hyderabad June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A boy jumps into a lake to beat the heat on a hot day in Bhopal April 30, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
Boys jump in a pond to cool off in Agartala, capital of Tripura, April 16, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A boy jumps into a lake to beat the heat in Bhopal March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
A boy jumps in a pond on a hot day in Agartala, capital of Tripura, June 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A worker's son plays in a salt pan near Bhavnagar, in Gujarat March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Soldiers jump during their training period at 11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre in Lucknow December 17, 2008. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
A police officer jumps over the red carpet prior to the arrival of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi, January 25, 2008. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
A boy jumps into the Ganges on a hot summer's day in Kolkata April 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Boys jump from a boat into the river Ganges in Varanasi June 12, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A man jumps from a truck loaded with recyclable materials in a garbage dump in New Delhi June 8, 2006. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
An Indian tsunami survivor jumps from a new boat in tsunami-hit Nagapattinam, in Tamil Nadu, March 24, 2005. REUTERS/Babu
Children jump into the river Hooghly to cool off from the heat in Calcutta May 28, 2004. REUTERS/Sucheta Das
An Indian youth jumps into the water on the banks of Ganges in Varanasi December 4, 2001. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
