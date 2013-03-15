Edition:
Learning to shoot

<p>Susan Byrne-Dewhirst learns the proper way to hold a blue dummy handgun as she attends the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA gun safety training class taught by certified instructor Carol Ruh at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Susan Byrne-Dewhirst learns the proper way to hold a blue dummy handgun as she attends the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA gun safety training class taught by certified instructor Carol Ruh at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Robert Dewhirst reads an instruction manual as he attends the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA gun safety training class taught by certified instructor Carol Ruh at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Robert Dewhirst reads an instruction manual as he attends the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA gun safety training class taught by certified instructor Carol Ruh at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh (R) teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh (R) teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh (R) teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>A revolver sits on a table during the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA gun safety training class taught by certified instructor Carol Ruh at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A revolver sits on a table during the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA gun safety training class taught by certified instructor Carol Ruh at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

A revolver sits on a table during the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA gun safety training class taught by certified instructor Carol Ruh at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Robin Bardin reads an instruction manual as she attends the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA gun safety training class taught by certified instructor Carol Ruh at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Robin Bardin reads an instruction manual as she attends the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA gun safety training class taught by certified instructor Carol Ruh at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013....more

Robin Bardin reads an instruction manual as she attends the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA gun safety training class taught by certified instructor Carol Ruh at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh holds a revolver as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh holds a revolver as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh holds a revolver as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh holds a revolver as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. Ruh educates her students on the proper way to hold, aim, shoot and load a firearm along with other safety tips. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh holds a revolver as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. Ruh educates her students on the proper way to...more

Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh holds a revolver as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. Ruh educates her students on the proper way to hold, aim, shoot and load a firearm along with other safety tips. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh (L) holds a revolver as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh (L) holds a revolver as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh (L) holds a revolver as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh shows off a revolver handgun as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh shows off a revolver handgun as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh shows off a revolver handgun as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh aims a revolver handgun as Robin Bardin looks on during a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh aims a revolver handgun as Robin Bardin looks on during a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott more

Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh aims a revolver handgun as Robin Bardin looks on during a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>A revolver and dummy bullets are displayed on a case during the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA gun safety training class taught by certified instructor Carol Ruh at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A revolver and dummy bullets are displayed on a case during the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA gun safety training class taught by certified instructor Carol Ruh at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013....more

A revolver and dummy bullets are displayed on a case during the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA gun safety training class taught by certified instructor Carol Ruh at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh aims a blue dummy handgun as Linda Ladd (L), Robert Dewhirst and Susan Byrne-Dewhirst during a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh aims a blue dummy handgun as Linda Ladd (L), Robert Dewhirst and Susan Byrne-Dewhirst during a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona,...more

Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh aims a blue dummy handgun as Linda Ladd (L), Robert Dewhirst and Susan Byrne-Dewhirst during a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Susan Byrne-Dewhirst holds a blue dummy handgun as she attends the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA gun safety training class taught by certified instructor Carol Ruh at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Susan Byrne-Dewhirst holds a blue dummy handgun as she attends the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA gun safety training class taught by certified instructor Carol Ruh at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013....more

Susan Byrne-Dewhirst holds a blue dummy handgun as she attends the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA gun safety training class taught by certified instructor Carol Ruh at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh gestures while holding a blue dummy handgun to her head as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh gestures while holding a blue dummy handgun to her head as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013....more

Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh gestures while holding a blue dummy handgun to her head as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

<p>Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh holds a blue dummy handgun as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh holds a blue dummy handgun as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Arizona Women's Shooting Associates and NRA certified instructor Carol Ruh holds a blue dummy handgun as she teaches a gun safety training class at Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, Arizona March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

