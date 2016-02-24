Least livable cities
1: Baghdad is at the bottom of cities offering the highest quality of life, according to the latest liveability list compiled by consulting firm Mercer. The survey of 230 cities helps companies and organizations determine compensation and hardship...more
2: Bangui, Central African Republic. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
3: Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
4: Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
5: Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohammed Nureldin Abdallah
6: N'Djamena, Chad. REUTERS/Moumine Ngarmbassa
7: Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
8: Brazzaville, Congo. REUTERS/Jonny Hogg
9: Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Jean Robert N'Kengo
10: Conakry, Guinea. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
