Pictures | Mon Dec 19, 2016 | 6:37pm IST

Leaving Aleppo

People walk amid the rubble as they carry belongings that they collected from their houses in the government controlled area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
Rebel fighters and civilians gather as they wait to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016
A woman sits with her child reading the Koran while waiting to be evacuated with others from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016
A child sleeps while waiting to be evacuated with others from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
Children play while waiting to be evacuated with others from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
Injured and sick people wait inside a hospital to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. The arabic on the wall reads: 'The people want to bring down the regime' (R) and 'Curse your soul, oh Hafez' (L). REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
A boy, who was evacuated with others from a rebel-held area of Aleppo, rests upon his arrival at insurgent-held al-Rashideen. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stands with a civilian on the rubble of the damaged Carlton Hotel, in the government controlled area of Aleppo. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
Rebel fighters stand as evacuees from rebel-held east Aleppo arrive at the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
A man eats on a wheelchair as he waits to be evacuated with others from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
A burnt car is pictured in a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
Evacuees from rebel-held east Aleppo arrive at the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stands with a civilian on the rubble of the Carlton Hotel, in the government controlled area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016
A child reacts as evacuees from rebel-held east Aleppo arrive at the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Rebel fighters and civilians gather as they wait to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
Children sit in a car as they wait to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
Rebel fighters sit on the rubble of damaged buildings as they wait to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
Boys eat bread as they wait to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
Rebel fighters and civilians gather as they wait to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
A child reacts while waiting with others to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
Sick people wait to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
Evacuees from rebel-held east Aleppo, arrive at the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents, just outside the city. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Ambulances and buses evacuating people drive out of a rebel-held part of Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stands near damaged buildings in Aleppo's Salaheddine district. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
A child reacts from inside a bus evacuating people from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
A convoy of buses and other vehicles bringing people out of eastern Aleppo turns back in the direction of the besieged rebel enclave. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
A man pushes a cart with a woman lying on it as vehicles wait to evacuate people from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
A bus bringing people out of eastern Aleppo drives back in the direction of the besieged rebel enclave. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
Evacuees from rebel-held eastern Aleppo, arrive to an area on the western edge of Aleppo city, which is held by insurgents. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
People gather to be evacuated from al-Sukkari rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
An evacuee from rebel-held east Aleppo carries bread upon her arrival with others at the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Buses are seen parked in Aleppo's government controlled area of Ramouseh, as they wait to evacuate civilians and rebels from eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Evacuees from rebel-held eastern Aleppo react upon their arrival to an area on the western edge of Aleppo city, which is held by insurgents. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
Evacuees from rebel-held eastern Aleppo arrive by bus to an area on the western edge of Aleppo city, which is held by insurgents. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
People get on buses to be evacuated from al-Sukkari rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
People walk as they gather to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
A man stands atop a damaged building as he takes pictures of ambulances and buses evacuating people and driving out of a rebel-held part of Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Men push an evacuee on a stretcher as vehicles wait to evacuate people from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
People gather to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
