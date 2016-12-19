Leaving Aleppo
People walk amid the rubble as they carry belongings that they collected from their houses in the government controlled area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Rebel fighters and civilians gather as they wait to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A woman sits with her child reading the Koran while waiting to be evacuated with others from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A child sleeps while waiting to be evacuated with others from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Children play while waiting to be evacuated with others from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Injured and sick people wait inside a hospital to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. The arabic on the wall reads: 'The people want to bring down the regime' (R) and 'Curse your soul, oh Hafez' (L). REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A boy, who was evacuated with others from a rebel-held area of Aleppo, rests upon his arrival at insurgent-held al-Rashideen. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stands with a civilian on the rubble of the damaged Carlton Hotel, in the government controlled area of Aleppo. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
Rebel fighters stand as evacuees from rebel-held east Aleppo arrive at the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A man eats on a wheelchair as he waits to be evacuated with others from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A burnt car is pictured in a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Evacuees from rebel-held east Aleppo arrive at the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stands with a civilian on the rubble of the Carlton Hotel, in the government controlled area of Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A child reacts as evacuees from rebel-held east Aleppo arrive at the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters and civilians gather as they wait to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Children sit in a car as they wait to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Rebel fighters sit on the rubble of damaged buildings as they wait to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Boys eat bread as they wait to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Rebel fighters and civilians gather as they wait to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A child reacts while waiting with others to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Sick people wait to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Evacuees from rebel-held east Aleppo, arrive at the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents, just outside the city. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Ambulances and buses evacuating people drive out of a rebel-held part of Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stands near damaged buildings in Aleppo's Salaheddine district. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A child reacts from inside a bus evacuating people from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A convoy of buses and other vehicles bringing people out of eastern Aleppo turns back in the direction of the besieged rebel enclave. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man pushes a cart with a woman lying on it as vehicles wait to evacuate people from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A bus bringing people out of eastern Aleppo drives back in the direction of the besieged rebel enclave. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Evacuees from rebel-held eastern Aleppo, arrive to an area on the western edge of Aleppo city, which is held by insurgents. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
People gather to be evacuated from al-Sukkari rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An evacuee from rebel-held east Aleppo carries bread upon her arrival with others at the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Buses are seen parked in Aleppo's government controlled area of Ramouseh, as they wait to evacuate civilians and rebels from eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Evacuees from rebel-held eastern Aleppo react upon their arrival to an area on the western edge of Aleppo city, which is held by insurgents. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Evacuees from rebel-held eastern Aleppo arrive by bus to an area on the western edge of Aleppo city, which is held by insurgents. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
People get on buses to be evacuated from al-Sukkari rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People walk as they gather to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man stands atop a damaged building as he takes pictures of ambulances and buses evacuating people and driving out of a rebel-held part of Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Men push an evacuee on a stretcher as vehicles wait to evacuate people from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People gather to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Next Slideshows
India this week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Spotted at Trump Tower
Who's been seen visiting the president-elect?
World's most powerful people
Forbes ranks the world's most powerful people right now.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.