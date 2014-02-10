Leaving Homs
Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
A wounded man is seen on the ground as he waits to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. A second round of Syria peace talks got off to a shaky start, with the two sides complaining about violations of a local ceasefire and an...more
A woman carries her belongings as she walks towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A man sits near his belongings inside a damaged room as he waits to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A man stands with his belongings as he waits to be evacuated near a United Nations vehicle in Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
People carry a wounded man on a stretcher towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
People run during shelling as people are being evacuated with the help of Syrian Red Crescent and United Nations personnel from a besieged area of Homs February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Civilians, including a man with crutches, walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. Syria evacuated three busloads of civilians from a besieged area of Homs, the first stage of a planned three-day...more
Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. The buses carrying dozens of weary-looking evacuees, accompanied by Syrian Arab Red Crescent officials, arrived at a...more
Civilians sit with their belongings as they wait to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Sheikh Abu Harith al-Khalidi (R), who is in charge of negotiations for civilians inside the besieged area of Homs, lists the names of civilians to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A general view of a damaged building is seen in the besieged area of Homs February 2, 2014. Picture taken February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A civilian sits with his belongings as he waits to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A man walks along a street lined with damaged buildings in the besieged area of Homs February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
