Leaving Homs
Civilians who left the Homs district of Waer under a local truce, arrive in buses at Idlib city, Syria December 10, 2015. Busloads of Syrians including rebel fighters left the last insurgent-held area of Homs under a rare local truce in Syria's...more
A view seen through the scope of a weapon belonging to a sniper and rebel fighter shows a building where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are stationed, as seen from a rebel-controlled area in the northwestern Homs district of Al...more
People carry a wounded man after an accidental explosion caused by leftover ordnance at Bustan al-Diwan, in old Homs City, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Flames are seen in a building after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the northwestern Homs district of Al Waer February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view of Homs city is seen during a sandstorm, Syria September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A general view shows the damage at the old souk of the old city of Homs June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian Army forces look on as buses leave district of Waer during a truce between the government and rebels, in Homs, Syria December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man gestures as he looks out of the window in a bus leaving the district of Waer during a truce between the government and rebel fighters, in Homs December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Children wearing face masks play table football during a sandstorm in Homs, Syria September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad play football at al-Hamdeya neighborhood in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A photo of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen along a street in old Homs city May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A woman pushes a baby's stroller loaded with belongings recovered from her home in the Wadi Al-Sayeh district at the al-Khalidiyeh area in Homs May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad drive a military vehicle in Mahr and Shaer gas fields after regaining control of the area, in Homs countryside November 15, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A general view of a deserted and damaged street filled with debris in Homs March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
A man and children sit around a fire in the besieged area of Homs, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
Free Syrian Fighters rest in a safehouse in the besieged area of Homs, January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A boy rides on a tricycle along a damaged street in the besieged area of Homs, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands on a ladder as he holds his weapon in the Al-Khalidiya neighborhood of Homs June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A man walks through a trench in the besieged area of Homs December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Layth Homsi
A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon through a peephole in a damaged building in Homs, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Next Slideshows
Gangland, El Salvador
Inside the bloody rivalry between the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs.
Cuba's Ladies in White
Inside the opposition group formed by the wives and female relatives of Cuba's jailed dissidents.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Pictures of the year: Migrant crisis
The best pictures of the year of refugees and the migrant crisis.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.