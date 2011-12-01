Leaving Iraq
A U.S. soldier carries boxes to be shipped out of Iraq during preparations ahead of a pull-out at Base Kalsu, south of Baghdad, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
Members of the U.S. Air Force board a plane before flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Members of the U.S. Air Force sit inside a bus transferring them to a plane flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
U.S. soldiers check military vehicles that would be shipped, as troops prepare to pull out of a military base in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
A member of the U.S. Air Force rests in a hall, before flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Staff Sargeant Daryll Carlington of the Headquarters Battalion from the 25th Infantry Lightning Brigade hugs his daughter Alyssa after returning from Iraq to Schofield Barracks in Wahiawa, Hawaii November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Luggage are lined on the tarmac as U.S. Air Force servicemen board a plane bound for the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Members of the U.S. Air Force stow their bags in a plane at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
A U.S. soldier walks past parked military armoured vehicles that have ended their mission in Iraq, within Victory Base Compound in Baghdad, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
A member of the U.S. Air Force waves while boarding a plane before flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Machinery transport military cargo to be shipped to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Members of the U.S. Air Force wait in a hall before flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
U.S. soldiers check military vehicles that would be shipped out of Iraq, as troops prepare to pull out of a military base in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, November 3, 2011. U REUTERS/Atef Hassan
Members of the U.S. Air Force board a bus transferring them to a plane flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
A plane carrying U.S. Air Force servicemen takes off from al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
