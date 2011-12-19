Edition:
India
Leaving Iraq

<p>U.S. Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles drive through Camp Adder before departing what is now known as Imam Ali Base near Nasiriyah, Iraq December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool </p>

U.S. Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles drive through Camp Adder before departing what is now known as Imam Ali Base near Nasiriyah, Iraq December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool

<p>Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division board a C-17 transport plane to depart from Iraq at Camp Adder, now known as Imam Ali Base, near Nasiriyah, Iraq December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool </p>

Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division board a C-17 transport plane to depart from Iraq at Camp Adder, now known as Imam Ali Base, near Nasiriyah, Iraq December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool

<p>Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division stand in line to pack their weapons for shipment back to the United States at Camp Virginia, Kuwait December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division stand in line to pack their weapons for shipment back to the United States at Camp Virginia, Kuwait December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Corporal Eric Hickey (L) and Corporal Allen Mitchell from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division prepare to depart from Iraq at Camp Adder, now known as Imam Ali Base, near Nasiriyah December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool </p>

Corporal Eric Hickey (L) and Corporal Allen Mitchell from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division prepare to depart from Iraq at Camp Adder, now known as Imam Ali Base, near Nasiriyah December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool

<p>U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division depart a mission brief on their way to perform perimeter security at Camp Adder, now known as Imam Ali Base, near Nasiriyah December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool </p>

U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division depart a mission brief on their way to perform perimeter security at Camp Adder, now known as Imam Ali Base, near Nasiriyah December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool

<p>Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division depart Camp Adder in their Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles (MRAP) as part of the last U.S. military convoy to leave the country near Nasiriyah, Iraq on December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Pool </p>

Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division depart Camp Adder in their Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles (MRAP) as part of the last U.S. military convoy to leave the country near Nasiriyah, Iraq on December 17, 2011....more

<p>Specialist Shunterika Lewis from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division laughs while preparing to depart in the last convoy from Iraq at Camp Adder, now known as Imam Ali Base, near Nasiriyah December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool </p>

Specialist Shunterika Lewis from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division laughs while preparing to depart in the last convoy from Iraq at Camp Adder, now known as Imam Ali Base, near Nasiriyah December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool

<p>A soldier from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division sleeps outside his Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle after a night time mission at Camp Adder near Nasiriyah December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Pool </p>

A soldier from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division sleeps outside his Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle after a night time mission at Camp Adder near Nasiriyah December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Pool

<p>A soldier from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division cleans a housing unit to be turned over to the Iraqis while preparing to depart from Iraq at Camp Adder, now known as Imam Ali Base, near Nasiriyah, Iraq December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool </p>

A soldier from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division cleans a housing unit to be turned over to the Iraqis while preparing to depart from Iraq at Camp Adder, now known as Imam Ali Base, near Nasiriyah, Iraq December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mario...more

<p>U.S. military personnel lower their heads during the ceremony of the encasing of the U.S. Forces in Iraq colors, in Baghdad December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool </p>

U.S. military personnel lower their heads during the ceremony of the encasing of the U.S. Forces in Iraq colors, in Baghdad December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

<p>Blast walls and a guard post are seen at the nearly deserted Camp Adder, now known as Imam Ali Base, near Nasiriyah December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool</p>

Blast walls and a guard post are seen at the nearly deserted Camp Adder, now known as Imam Ali Base, near Nasiriyah December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool

<p>Boot prints of U.S. soldiers are seen at the nearly deserted Camp Adder, now known as Imam Ali Base, near Nasiriyah December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool </p>

Boot prints of U.S. soldiers are seen at the nearly deserted Camp Adder, now known as Imam Ali Base, near Nasiriyah December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool

<p>A soldier from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division holds a flag during a casing of the colors ceremony while preparing to depart in the last convoy from Iraq at Camp Adder, now known as Imam Ali Base near Nasiriyah, Iraq December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool </p>

A soldier from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division holds a flag during a casing of the colors ceremony while preparing to depart in the last convoy from Iraq at Camp Adder, now known as Imam Ali Base near Nasiriyah, Iraq December 17, 2011. ...more

<p>Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division convene before going out on the U.S. military's last combat patrol in the country at Camp Adder, near Nasiriyah December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division convene before going out on the U.S. military's last combat patrol in the country at Camp Adder, near Nasiriyah December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division get a mission briefing outside a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle before departing Camp Adder as part of the last U.S. military convoy to leave the country near Nasiriyah December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division get a mission briefing outside a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle before departing Camp Adder as part of the last U.S. military convoy to leave the country near Nasiriyah...more

<p>Vehicles from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division move into formation while waiting at a staging area in Camp Adder to be part of the last U.S. military convoy to leave the country near Nasiriyah December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Vehicles from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division move into formation while waiting at a staging area in Camp Adder to be part of the last U.S. military convoy to leave the country near Nasiriyah December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson...more

<p>A United States military vehicle crosses the border into Kuwait during the withdrawal from Iraq December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz </p>

A United States military vehicle crosses the border into Kuwait during the withdrawal from Iraq December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

<p>Specialist Angelica Reyes from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division smiles as she assembles at Camp Victory in Kuwait after traveling from Camp Adder in the last U.S. military convoy to leave Iraq December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Specialist Angelica Reyes from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division smiles as she assembles at Camp Victory in Kuwait after traveling from Camp Adder in the last U.S. military convoy to leave Iraq December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas...more

<p>Vehicles of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division line up for the departure of the final convoy of U.S. military forces out of Iraq at Camp Adder near Nasiriyah, Iraq on December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Pool </p>

Vehicles of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division line up for the departure of the final convoy of U.S. military forces out of Iraq at Camp Adder near Nasiriyah, Iraq on December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Pool

<p>Sergeant Willy Cook of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division stands on top of a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle after returning from the U.S. military's last combat patrol in the country, at Camp Adder near Nasiriyah December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Sergeant Willy Cook of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division stands on top of a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle after returning from the U.S. military's last combat patrol in the country, at Camp Adder near Nasiriyah...more

<p>Concrete dividers, light towers, and dividers are all that remain inside of a convoy staging area at Camp Adder near Nasiriyah, Iraq on December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Pool </p>

Concrete dividers, light towers, and dividers are all that remain inside of a convoy staging area at Camp Adder near Nasiriyah, Iraq on December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Pool

<p>U.S. Army General Lloyd Austin, commander of the U.S. forces in Iraq, greets the last group of soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division to cross the Kuwaiti border as part of the last U.S. military convoy to leave Iraq December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

U.S. Army General Lloyd Austin, commander of the U.S. forces in Iraq, greets the last group of soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division to cross the Kuwaiti border as part of the last U.S. military convoy to leave Iraq December...more

<p>Members of the U.S. Air Force wait inside a customs transport terminal while enroute to their flight home to the United States at the U.S. Air Force base Ali Al Salem near Kuwait City December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Members of the U.S. Air Force wait inside a customs transport terminal while enroute to their flight home to the United States at the U.S. Air Force base Ali Al Salem near Kuwait City December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A soldier from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, walks through the nearly deserted Camp Adder, now known as Imam Ali Base, near Nasiriyah December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool </p>

A soldier from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, walks through the nearly deserted Camp Adder, now known as Imam Ali Base, near Nasiriyah December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool

<p>Major General Bernard Champoux, Division Commander of the 25th Infantry Lightning Brigade, holds his granddaughter Layla Kate after he returned from his last tour in Iraq to Schofield Barracks in Wahiawa, Hawaii December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry</p>

Major General Bernard Champoux, Division Commander of the 25th Infantry Lightning Brigade, holds his granddaughter Layla Kate after he returned from his last tour in Iraq to Schofield Barracks in Wahiawa, Hawaii December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh...more

<p>Private Scott Malley from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division laughs at a joke while waiting to pack weapons for shipment back to the United States at Camp Virginia, Kuwait on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Private Scott Malley from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division laughs at a joke while waiting to pack weapons for shipment back to the United States at Camp Virginia, Kuwait on December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>U.S. Air Force Major Stacie Shafran carries her luggage to a loading paddock while waiting for her departure from Iraq at the former U.S. Sather Air Base near Baghdad, Iraq December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

U.S. Air Force Major Stacie Shafran carries her luggage to a loading paddock while waiting for her departure from Iraq at the former U.S. Sather Air Base near Baghdad, Iraq December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A U.S. military vehicle approaching from an Iraqi checkpoint provides security before U.S. troops pull out of Nassiriya, about 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Atef Hassan (</p>

A U.S. military vehicle approaching from an Iraqi checkpoint provides security before U.S. troops pull out of Nassiriya, about 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Atef Hassan (

<p>U.S. Army Brigadier General Jeffrey S. Buchanan, Director for Strategic Effects, J9, United States Forces-Iraq since 2010, looks out the window of a helicopter departing from Camp Adder, near Nasiriyah, Iraq December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

U.S. Army Brigadier General Jeffrey S. Buchanan, Director for Strategic Effects, J9, United States Forces-Iraq since 2010, looks out the window of a helicopter departing from Camp Adder, near Nasiriyah, Iraq December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon...more

<p>U.S. Army soldiers from the 115th Brigade Support Battalion stand during a briefing in preparation for leaving Camp Kalsu near Hillla, Iraq December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

U.S. Army soldiers from the 115th Brigade Support Battalion stand during a briefing in preparation for leaving Camp Kalsu near Hillla, Iraq December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>U.S. Army Sgt. Larrison Manygats, from Coal Mine Mesa, Arizona, of the 115th Brigade Support Battalion stands with his guitar near his containerized housing unit at Camp Kalsu near Hillla December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

U.S. Army Sgt. Larrison Manygats, from Coal Mine Mesa, Arizona, of the 115th Brigade Support Battalion stands with his guitar near his containerized housing unit at Camp Kalsu near Hillla December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Empty chairs are seen next to a blastwall outside a containerized housing unit at Camp Adder, near Nasiriyah December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Empty chairs are seen next to a blastwall outside a containerized housing unit at Camp Adder, near Nasiriyah December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>U.S. Army Specialist Blake Wiltz, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, of the 115th Brigade Support Battalion cleans his containerized housing unit at Camp Kalsu near Hillla, Iraq December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

U.S. Army Specialist Blake Wiltz, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, of the 115th Brigade Support Battalion cleans his containerized housing unit at Camp Kalsu near Hillla, Iraq December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Tire tracks are seen in a desolate area of Camp Adder, near Nasiriyah, Iraq December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Tire tracks are seen in a desolate area of Camp Adder, near Nasiriyah, Iraq December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>U.S. Army Specialist Morgan Smith of the Bravo Company, 62nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion (ESB) unit from Fort Hood, sits outside his living quarters at Camp Adder, near Nasiriyah December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

U.S. Army Specialist Morgan Smith of the Bravo Company, 62nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion (ESB) unit from Fort Hood, sits outside his living quarters at Camp Adder, near Nasiriyah December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

