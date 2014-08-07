Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 7, 2014 | 10:42pm IST

Lebanon battles militants

A general view shows damage and burnt tents for Syrian refugees from the fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

A general view shows damage and burnt tents for Syrian refugees from the fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A general view shows damage and burnt tents for Syrian refugees from the fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
Close
1 / 21
A Syrian refugee girl sits on cement blocks amid damage and burnt tents from the fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

A Syrian refugee girl sits on cement blocks amid damage and burnt tents from the fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A Syrian refugee girl sits on cement blocks amid damage and burnt tents from the fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
Close
2 / 21
Lebanese army soldiers ride in a military vehicle with detained suspects in Labwe, following the fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

Lebanese army soldiers ride in a military vehicle with detained suspects in Labwe, following the fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 7, 2014. ...more

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Lebanese army soldiers ride in a military vehicle with detained suspects in Labwe, following the fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
Close
3 / 21
A friend of Alawite soldier Ali Khaddaaro, who was killed during clashes between Lebanese Army soldiers and Islamist militants in Arsal, mourns during his funeral in Talhmera village, Akkar, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A friend of Alawite soldier Ali Khaddaaro, who was killed during clashes between Lebanese Army soldiers and Islamist militants in Arsal, mourns during his funeral in Talhmera village, Akkar, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A friend of Alawite soldier Ali Khaddaaro, who was killed during clashes between Lebanese Army soldiers and Islamist militants in Arsal, mourns during his funeral in Talhmera village, Akkar, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 21
Syrian refugees sit in a Lebanese Army truck after fleeing the violence in Arsal, in Al-Labwa in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

Syrian refugees sit in a Lebanese Army truck after fleeing the violence in Arsal, in Al-Labwa in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Syrian refugees sit in a Lebanese Army truck after fleeing the violence in Arsal, in Al-Labwa in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
Close
5 / 21
Relatives and the widow of Lebanese Army Adjutant Ali Mohammed al-Kik, who was killed during clashes between Lebanese Army soldiers and Islamist militants in Arsal, mourn during his funeral in the town of Rayhan Valley, in Akkar, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Relatives and the widow of Lebanese Army Adjutant Ali Mohammed al-Kik, who was killed during clashes between Lebanese Army soldiers and Islamist militants in Arsal, mourn during his funeral in the town of Rayhan Valley, in Akkar, August 6, 2014....more

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Relatives and the widow of Lebanese Army Adjutant Ali Mohammed al-Kik, who was killed during clashes between Lebanese Army soldiers and Islamist militants in Arsal, mourn during his funeral in the town of Rayhan Valley, in Akkar, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 21
Syrian refugees inspect tents for Syrian refugees that were burnt from the fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

Syrian refugees inspect tents for Syrian refugees that were burnt from the fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Syrian refugees inspect tents for Syrian refugees that were burnt from the fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
Close
7 / 21
Residents flee the fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Residents flee the fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Residents flee the fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
8 / 21
A view shows damage on the building of the Internal Security Forces in the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

A view shows damage on the building of the Internal Security Forces in the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

Thursday, August 07, 2014
A view shows damage on the building of the Internal Security Forces in the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
Close
9 / 21
Smoke rises from a Lebanese army base as Lebanese Army soldiers clash with Islamist militants on the mountains next to the entrance of Arsal, August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Shalha

Smoke rises from a Lebanese army base as Lebanese Army soldiers clash with Islamist militants on the mountains next to the entrance of Arsal, August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Shalha

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Smoke rises from a Lebanese army base as Lebanese Army soldiers clash with Islamist militants on the mountains next to the entrance of Arsal, August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Shalha
Close
10 / 21
Relatives of Alawite soldier Ali Khaddaaro, who was killed during clashes between Lebanese Army soldiers and Islamist militants in Arsal, mourn during his funeral in Talhmera village, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Relatives of Alawite soldier Ali Khaddaaro, who was killed during clashes between Lebanese Army soldiers and Islamist militants in Arsal, mourn during his funeral in Talhmera village, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Relatives of Alawite soldier Ali Khaddaaro, who was killed during clashes between Lebanese Army soldiers and Islamist militants in Arsal, mourn during his funeral in Talhmera village, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 21
The grandmother of Lebanese Army Lieutenant Colonel Dany Harb, who was killed during fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in Arsal, mourns at his coffin during his funeral in Beirut, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

The grandmother of Lebanese Army Lieutenant Colonel Dany Harb, who was killed during fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in Arsal, mourns at his coffin during his funeral in Beirut, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

Thursday, August 07, 2014
The grandmother of Lebanese Army Lieutenant Colonel Dany Harb, who was killed during fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in Arsal, mourns at his coffin during his funeral in Beirut, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
Close
12 / 21
Syrian refugee children sit on a pick-up truck after they were evacuated from the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

Syrian refugee children sit on a pick-up truck after they were evacuated from the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Syrian refugee children sit on a pick-up truck after they were evacuated from the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
Close
13 / 21
Lebanese army soldiers flash victory signs while riding on armoured carriers and military vehicles as they advance towards the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley as part of reinforcements, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

Lebanese army soldiers flash victory signs while riding on armoured carriers and military vehicles as they advance towards the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley as part of reinforcements, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan...more

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Lebanese army soldiers flash victory signs while riding on armoured carriers and military vehicles as they advance towards the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley as part of reinforcements, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
Close
14 / 21
Mourners carry the coffin of Lieutenant Colonel Nour Eddine al-Jamal, who was killed during Sunday's fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in Arsal, during his funeral in the Sunni Beirut district of Tariq al-Jadideh, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

Mourners carry the coffin of Lieutenant Colonel Nour Eddine al-Jamal, who was killed during Sunday's fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in Arsal, during his funeral in the Sunni Beirut district of Tariq al-Jadideh, August...more

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Mourners carry the coffin of Lieutenant Colonel Nour Eddine al-Jamal, who was killed during Sunday's fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in Arsal, during his funeral in the Sunni Beirut district of Tariq al-Jadideh, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
Close
15 / 21
The wife of Nader Yousef, a Lebanese soldier, carries their son while mourning her husband who died last night during clashes between Lebanese Army soldiers with Islamist militants in Arsal, in their village Machta Hammoud in Akkar, August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

The wife of Nader Yousef, a Lebanese soldier, carries their son while mourning her husband who died last night during clashes between Lebanese Army soldiers with Islamist militants in Arsal, in their village Machta Hammoud in Akkar, August 3, 2014. ...more

Thursday, August 07, 2014
The wife of Nader Yousef, a Lebanese soldier, carries their son while mourning her husband who died last night during clashes between Lebanese Army soldiers with Islamist militants in Arsal, in their village Machta Hammoud in Akkar, August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 21
Lebanese army soldiers on armoured carriers advance towards the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley as part of reinforcements, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Lebanese army soldiers on armoured carriers advance towards the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley as part of reinforcements, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Lebanese army soldiers on armoured carriers advance towards the Sunni Muslim border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley as part of reinforcements, August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
17 / 21
Relatives of Druze soldier Khaldoon Raouf Hamoud mourn over his body during his funeral in Akbeh, Rashaya, August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Shawky Haj

Relatives of Druze soldier Khaldoon Raouf Hamoud mourn over his body during his funeral in Akbeh, Rashaya, August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Shawky Haj

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Relatives of Druze soldier Khaldoon Raouf Hamoud mourn over his body during his funeral in Akbeh, Rashaya, August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Shawky Haj
Close
18 / 21
Lebanese army soldiers stand guard at the entrance leading to Arsal August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Shalha

Lebanese army soldiers stand guard at the entrance leading to Arsal August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Shalha

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Lebanese army soldiers stand guard at the entrance leading to Arsal August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Shalha
Close
19 / 21
Lebanese army soldiers sit on top of an armoured vehicle near the entrance leading to Arsal August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

Lebanese army soldiers sit on top of an armoured vehicle near the entrance leading to Arsal August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Lebanese army soldiers sit on top of an armoured vehicle near the entrance leading to Arsal August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
Close
20 / 21
Smoke rises during clashes between the Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants on the mountains next to the entrance of Arsal August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

Smoke rises during clashes between the Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants on the mountains next to the entrance of Arsal August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

Thursday, August 07, 2014
Smoke rises during clashes between the Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants on the mountains next to the entrance of Arsal August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Ukraine on edge

Ukraine on edge

Next Slideshows

Ukraine on edge

Ukraine on edge

Tension in Ukraine as Russia masses 20,000 combat-ready troops on the border.

07 Aug 2014
Beneath the rubble

Beneath the rubble

Ten-year-old Mahmoud al-Ghol recovers in hospital after surviving an air strike in the Gaza Strip.

07 Aug 2014
Clash over Euromaidan camp

Clash over Euromaidan camp

Protesters still camped in Kiev's Independence Square clash with city workers who try to clear away their tents.

07 Aug 2014
Iraq battles ISIS

Iraq battles ISIS

Government soldiers and sectarian militias battle the Islamic State's advancing forces.

06 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures