Mon Apr 28, 2014

Lebowski Festival

<p>Enthusiast Kim Holden prepares to bowl during the Lebowski Fest LA Bowling Party, an annual party to celebrate the 1998 cult film "The Big Lebowski" by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, in Fountain Valley, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Mike Ritto (R) and other enthusiasts wear costumes to resemble characters from the movie "The Big Lebowski" at the Lebowski Fest LA Bowling Party in Fountain Valley, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Enthusiast Danielle Townshend wears a costume to resemble a character from the movie "The Big Lebowski" while bowling at the Lebowski Fest LA Bowling Party in Fountain Valley, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Enthusiasts wear costumes to resemble characters from the movie "The Big Lebowski" during the Lebowski Fest LA Bowling Party in Fountain Valley, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Enthusiast Jessee Foudray wears a costume to resemble a character from the movie "The Big Lebowski" while bowling at the Lebowski Fest LA Bowling Party in Fountain Valley, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Enthusiasts wear costumes to resemble characters from the movie "The Big Lebowski" during the Lebowski Fest LA Bowling Party in Fountain Valley, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actor Jeff Bridges performs during Lebowski Fest at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Enthusiasts wear costumes to resemble characters from the movie "The Big Lebowski" during the Lebowski Fest LA Bowling Party in Fountain Valley, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Enthusiast Phil Dvorak wears a costume to resemble a character from the movie "The Big Lebowski" while bowling at the Lebowski Fest LA Bowling Party in Fountain Valley, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Enthusiasts wear costumes to resemble characters from the movie "The Big Lebowski" during the Lebowski Fest LA Bowling Party in Fountain Valley, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actor Jeff Bridges performs during Lebowski Fest at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Enthusiasts wear costumes to resemble characters from the movie "The Big Lebowski" during the Lebowski Fest LA Bowling Party in Fountain Valley, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Enthusiast David Winkowski, with ashes on his face, attends the Lebowski Fest LA Bowling Party in Fountain Valley, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Enthusiast Jeremy Stark wears a costume to resemble a character from the movie "The Big Lebowski" as he prepares to bowl during the Lebowski Fest LA Bowling Party in Fountain Valley, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Enthusiasts River Jaques (L) and Darius Safavi participate in the Lebowski Fest LA Bowling Party in Fountain Valley, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Producer Jeff Dowd, who was the basis for the character of "The Dude" in the movie "The Big Lebowski," is interviewed at the Lebowski Fest LA Bowling Party in Fountain Valley, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Enthusiast Louis Rocha holds a sign while wearing a costume during the Lebowski Fest LA Bowling Party in Fountain Valley, California April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Kyle Gass (C) performs at Lebowski Fest at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, California April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

