Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Aug 19, 2014 | 9:55pm IST

Left behind in Gaza

A desk sits amid the debris of buildings destroyed by what police said were Israeli airstrikes and shelling in the town of Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A desk sits amid the debris of buildings destroyed by what police said were Israeli airstrikes and shelling in the town of Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A desk sits amid the debris of buildings destroyed by what police said were Israeli airstrikes and shelling in the town of Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
1 / 11
Furniture and debris litter a building destroyed by what police said were Israeli airstrikes and shelling in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Furniture and debris litter a building destroyed by what police said were Israeli airstrikes and shelling in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Furniture and debris litter a building destroyed by what police said were Israeli airstrikes and shelling in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
2 / 11
Office chairs sit abandoned in front of shuttered store fronts along a normally bustling commercial street in central Gaza City, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Office chairs sit abandoned in front of shuttered store fronts along a normally bustling commercial street in central Gaza City, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Office chairs sit abandoned in front of shuttered store fronts along a normally bustling commercial street in central Gaza City, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
3 / 11
Chairs belonging to a Palestinian family displaced by fighting during an Israeli offensive sit on a sheet of fabric draped over the opening of an abandoned building where they were seeking shelter after fleeing their home, in Gaza City July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Chairs belonging to a Palestinian family displaced by fighting during an Israeli offensive sit on a sheet of fabric draped over the opening of an abandoned building where they were seeking shelter after fleeing their home, in Gaza City July 19, 2014....more

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Chairs belonging to a Palestinian family displaced by fighting during an Israeli offensive sit on a sheet of fabric draped over the opening of an abandoned building where they were seeking shelter after fleeing their home, in Gaza City July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
4 / 11
Mattresses used by Palestinians who fled an Israeli ground offensive are seen in the garden of the Al-Shifa hospital, where many displaced people sought shelter, in Gaza City, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Mattresses used by Palestinians who fled an Israeli ground offensive are seen in the garden of the Al-Shifa hospital, where many displaced people sought shelter, in Gaza City, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Mattresses used by Palestinians who fled an Israeli ground offensive are seen in the garden of the Al-Shifa hospital, where many displaced people sought shelter, in Gaza City, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
5 / 11
Furniture is covered with debris from a building in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in Gaza City August 6, 2014.REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Furniture is covered with debris from a building in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in Gaza City August 6, 2014.REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Furniture is covered with debris from a building in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in Gaza City August 6, 2014.REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
6 / 11
The interior of a room lies exposed in a building next to the home of Hamas Gaza leader Ismail Haniyeh, which Gaza's interior ministry said was hit by a missile fired by Israeli aircraft before dawn, causing damage but no casualties, in Gaza City July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

The interior of a room lies exposed in a building next to the home of Hamas Gaza leader Ismail Haniyeh, which Gaza's interior ministry said was hit by a missile fired by Israeli aircraft before dawn, causing damage but no casualties, in Gaza City...more

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
The interior of a room lies exposed in a building next to the home of Hamas Gaza leader Ismail Haniyeh, which Gaza's interior ministry said was hit by a missile fired by Israeli aircraft before dawn, causing damage but no casualties, in Gaza City July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
7 / 11
Furniture sits in the rubble of a building that the owner said was hit by an overnight Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Furniture sits in the rubble of a building that the owner said was hit by an overnight Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Furniture sits in the rubble of a building that the owner said was hit by an overnight Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
8 / 11
Furniture and debris is scattered in front of a wall mural in a building destroyed by what police said were Israeli airstrikes and shelling in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Furniture and debris is scattered in front of a wall mural in a building destroyed by what police said were Israeli airstrikes and shelling in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Furniture and debris is scattered in front of a wall mural in a building destroyed by what police said were Israeli airstrikes and shelling in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
9 / 11
A curtain hangs from a window above shattered roof tiles from a home that police said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike at the Shati (beach) refugee camp in Gaza City August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A curtain hangs from a window above shattered roof tiles from a home that police said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike at the Shati (beach) refugee camp in Gaza City August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A curtain hangs from a window above shattered roof tiles from a home that police said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike at the Shati (beach) refugee camp in Gaza City August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
10 / 11
A plastic fruit tree stands in the corner of a room near broken pieces of roof tiles in a building that the owner said was hit by an overnight Israeli air strike, in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A plastic fruit tree stands in the corner of a room near broken pieces of roof tiles in a building that the owner said was hit by an overnight Israeli air strike, in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A plastic fruit tree stands in the corner of a room near broken pieces of roof tiles in a building that the owner said was hit by an overnight Israeli air strike, in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Inside Hamas tunnels

Inside Hamas tunnels

Next Slideshows

Inside Hamas tunnels

Inside Hamas tunnels

Reuters gets an exclusive look at Hamas' network of tunnels under Gaza.

19 Aug 2014
Peshmerga offensive

Peshmerga offensive

Iraqi Kurdish peshmergas launch counterattacks in an attempt to push Islamic State forces back.

19 Aug 2014
Tent city of Donetsk

Tent city of Donetsk

Ukrainians fleeing the fighting take shelter outside Donetsk, near the Russian-Ukrainian border.

19 Aug 2014
Yazidis take up arms

Yazidis take up arms

Volunteers from Iraq's Yazidi minority train with Kurdish units.

18 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures