Left behind
Vladimir Shramko, 48, looks on next to his neighbor's house, which was destroyed by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Vladimir Shramko, walks out of a basement in his house, which he turned into a shelter, in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Vladimir Shramko, walks past his neighbor's house, which was damaged by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A woman stands in the basement of her house, which was turned into a shelter, in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Vladimir Shramko, checks debris of his neighbor's house, which was damaged by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Nikolai Batyshchev, 50, prepares firewood as pro-Russian rebels walk past in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Vladimir Shramko, stands next to his neighbor's house, which was damaged by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Vladimir Shramko, looks through a hole at his neighbor's car inside a garage, which was damaged by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Nikolai Batyshchev, uses a torch in the basement of his house, which he turned into a shelter, in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Vladimir Shramko, looks through a gate at his neighbor's house, which was damaged by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Women prepare food in a makeshift kitchen constructed outside their house in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014.REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Vladimir Shramko, walks out of his neighbor's yard, which was damaged by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Next Slideshows
Oscar Pistorius sentenced
The "Blade Runner" is sentenced to five years in prison for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
Bodies found in Indiana
An Indiana man suspected of being a serial killer leads police to bodies left in abandoned houses.
Destruction in Donetsk
Residents are caught in the crossfire as rebels and government forces battle for control of the eastern city.
MORE IN PICTURES
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.